Pavlo Zhurylo and the Betking Foundation organized a "Royal Vacation" for 338 children from 20 settlements across Ukraine

This summer, the charitable project "Royal Retreat" by the Betking Foundation and its founder, Pavlo Zhurylo, took place in the Carpathians. Over the course of seven camp sessions, 338 children from 20 Ukrainian towns and settlements participated in the project, reports UNN.

The project’s goal is to give children an opportunity to rest, recover, gain new experiences, and spend the summer in a safe environment. Participants included children from football academies and clubs, young athletes, as well as children who require additional support due to circumstances related to the war.

Children of service members, fallen defenders of Ukraine, internally displaced families, as well as children affected by the hostilities joined the "Royal Retreat." Participants came, in particular, from Oleksandriia, Sumy, Kropyvnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Lviv, Irpin, Bucha, Sloviansk, Ternopil, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Chernihiv, and other cities and communities.

The Carpathians, sports, and new friends

Each camp session lasted ten days. The program combined football and physical activities with mountain hikes, team quests, creative classes, sports relays, and relaxing by the campfire. For many children, the trip was an opportunity to see the Carpathians for the first time, spend a night in a tent, climb into the mountains, or simply spend time with their peers without the usual feeling of daily tension.

"The first time I spent the night in a tent in the mountains! At first, I was a little scared because it was dark all around and there were some unfamiliar sounds. But then it was really cool: we sat by the campfire and laughed, and in the morning we woke up and stepped out of the tent—and there were mountains all around. And the clouds seemed to be floating beneath my feet!" says 11-year-old Oleksandr from Kharkiv.

For seven-year-old Karolina from Zaporizhzhia, friends became her main memory: "I thought we would simply come to relax, but at the camp I found many new friends. We swam in the pool, went hiking, played, and drew together. Now I feel a little sad because it is all ending, and I don’t want to go home anymore."

Psychological support and developing potential

Psychological support was a separate component of the "Royal Retreat." The children worked with psychologists using the system and book "I Can," aimed at developing inner resilience, self-confidence, and personal potential.

At the same time, the organizers focused not on pity or the children’s difficult experiences, but on opportunities, new impressions, and support. Adults helped the participants try new things, feel part of a team, and believe in their own abilities.

According to Betking Foundation founder Pavlo Zhurylo, this is one of the project’s key objectives.

""Royal Retreat" is a space where children can recover, gain new experiences, make friends, and feel the support of a team. It is important to us that every child here can try something new, believe in their abilities, and see that they are capable of more than they thought. We see how, within just a few days, children become more open and self-confident, start dreaming more boldly, and look ahead. This is exactly how we wanted to see the project: as a place where new dreams are born and the strength to make them come true emerges," Pavlo Zhurylo emphasized.

"Royal Retreat" is part of Betking Foundation’s ongoing work

"Royal Retreat" is part of the long-term work of the Betking Foundation, which is part of King Group. The foundation develops projects that support children through sports, community, and new experiences.

Other initiatives include "Royal Journey," "A Day with the Kings Team," and the "Royal Cup." Together, these projects create more opportunities for children to play, develop, make friends, recover, and look to the future with confidence.