Patriot supplies to Ukraine depend on the speed of replacing air defense systems in Europe: what is known

The speed of Patriot air defense system deliveries to Ukraine depends on how soon the US provides Europe with a replacement for this type of weapon. This is reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.com.

Details

The agreement between Donald Trump and European NATO member states on supplying Ukraine with much-needed Patriot air defense systems depends on how quickly new batteries can be transported to the continent.

According to the publication, six European countries that use Patriot systems - Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, and Spain - have about two dozen such systems at their disposal.

Global demand for modern American-made air defense systems significantly exceeds supply, and the waiting time for newly ordered Patriot systems is several years. In addition, the price of one battery is about $1 billion, and each interceptor missile is $4 million.

Giving up air defense systems like Patriot is scary. You do it for Ukraine because it protects us - a high-ranking European diplomat, who was not named, said in an interview with Euractiv.

Recall

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Germany will transfer additional Patriot launchers to Ukraine as the first stage. And within 2-3 months, other components of the system will be transferred.