Patrick van Leeuwen became the head coach of "Kryvbas"

Former coach of Kharkiv's "Metalist 1925" Patrick van Leeuwen has taken over Kryvyi Rih's "Kryvbas". The contract with the coach is for 3 years. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN.

Officially: FC "Kryvbas" presented a new head coach. The team's coach is 55-year-old Dutch specialist Patrick van Leeuwen, with whom a 3-year contract has been signed - the statement reads.

Van Leeuwen stressed that he is happy to be invited to lead "Kryvbas".

A club with great traditions. I want my team to play interesting and attacking football. We have strong players who we will help to develop further and we will try to ensure the success of "Kryvbas" in the long term - the coach said.

He stressed that it has always been key for him to integrate young players into professional teams and give them a chance.

I spoke with the president and CEO of the Club. Reinforcements are planned - new players who will make the team stronger. "Kryvbas" has a good infrastructure. This is a great opportunity for players to progress and achieve great success. Last season, "Kryvbas" played in European competitions - this shows that Ukrainian teams have potential - added the new coach.

Addition

Van Leeuwen has been working in Ukraine since June 2022, when he took over Luhansk's "Zorya". After the successful performance of the Luhansk club in the Ukrainian championship, in which "Zorya" became a bronze medalist, Patrick van Leeuwen received an invitation to become the head coach of the country's champion - Donetsk's "Shakhtar", from where he was dismissed almost 4 months later. In August 2024, the coach took charge of the first league Kharkiv "Metalist 1925", from where he was dismissed in May 2025, without finishing the season.

In the 2022/2023 season, he was recognized as the best coach of the UPL.

It should be noted that several players left "Kryvbas" this summer off-season, including Volodymyr Yakimets, Yuriy Vakulko, Maksym Lunov and Dmytro Khomchenovsky.

Let us remind you

The head coach of Kryvyi Rih's "Kryvbas", Yuriy Vernydub, and his coaching staff left the team.