Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the MP's body is still at the scene of the tragedy

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
11:04 AM • 13083 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
10:36 AM • 27522 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 102826 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
09:24 AM • 56057 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 48812 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 74477 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 224819 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 186257 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 94448 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 98201 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
4.1m/s
28%
748mm
Popular news
Poland scrambled aircraft due to Russian missile attack on UkraineAugust 30, 02:50 AM • 48147 views
Night attack on Zaporizhzhia: 14 multi-story buildings and 40 private houses damagedAugust 30, 04:55 AM • 41905 views
Ukrainian drones hit two oil refineries in Russia - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineAugust 30, 06:01 AM • 44859 views
Kyiv region endured a 10-hour Russian attack: consequences in three districtsPhoto08:35 AM • 7174 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko and Interior Minister Klymenko reported to Zelensky on the circumstances of Parubiy's murder09:59 AM • 11659 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 144648 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 150284 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 224819 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 186257 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 152988 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
Zaporizhzhia
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 63154 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 197958 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 223952 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 223437 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 206684 views
Actual
Starlink
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Sukhoi Su-27
S-400 missile system
MIM-104 Patriot

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the MP's body is still at the scene of the tragedy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1100 views

The body of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy remains at the scene of the murder in Lviv for investigative actions. Forensic experts are examining the body, and police are searching for the shooter who shot him in the back.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the MP's body is still at the scene of the tragedy

The body of former Verkhovna Rada speaker and 9th convocation MP Andriy Parubiy is currently at the murder scene, being examined by forensic experts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the telethon broadcast.

Details 

"Andriy Parubiy's body is still at the murder scene, being examined by forensic experts, and investigative actions are underway," said a correspondent for the Rada TV channel. 

According to local witnesses, the killer was chasing Parubiy before shooting him. 

Recall 

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

Police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.

The shooter is being sought, police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.

Video of Andriy Parubiy's murder in Lviv has appeared. A man with a Glovo bag shot the former head of the Verkhovna Rada in the back and fled.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
Verkhovna Rada
Lviv