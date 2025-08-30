Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the MP's body is still at the scene of the tragedy
Kyiv • UNN
The body of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy remains at the scene of the murder in Lviv for investigative actions. Forensic experts are examining the body, and police are searching for the shooter who shot him in the back.
The body of former Verkhovna Rada speaker and 9th convocation MP Andriy Parubiy is currently at the murder scene, being examined by forensic experts. This is reported by UNN with reference to the telethon broadcast.
Details
"Andriy Parubiy's body is still at the murder scene, being examined by forensic experts, and investigative actions are underway," said a correspondent for the Rada TV channel.
According to local witnesses, the killer was chasing Parubiy before shooting him.
Recall
On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.
Police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon. And that the political figure died.
The shooter is being sought, police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.
The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in the Lviv region.
Video of Andriy Parubiy's murder in Lviv has appeared. A man with a Glovo bag shot the former head of the Verkhovna Rada in the back and fled.