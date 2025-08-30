Parubiy's murder in Lviv: about 8 shots were fired

Approximately 8 shots were fired at Andriy Parubiy, former Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada and MP of the 9th convocation. This was stated during a briefing by Oleksandr Shlyakhovsky, head of the National Police Department in Lviv Oblast, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today at 11:37, a report was received on line 102 that a shooting was taking place on Yefremova Street in the city of Lviv. Police patrols immediately went to this address and established that an unidentified person fired about 8 shots from a firearm. At present, the person has not yet been identified," Onyshchenko said.

Addition

On August 30, UNN, citing a source, reported that Andriy Parubiy was shot in Lviv.

The police later indicated that the shooting occurred around noon and that the political figure had died.

The shooter is being sought, the police reported. As UNN learned, the "Siren" plan has been introduced.

The OVA clarified that the shooter is being sought in Lviv Oblast.

It later became known that the shooter was dressed in a Glovo uniform and was on a bicycle.

Reference

Andriy Parubiy is a People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th convocations, former Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, and former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

In 2016, Parubiy was elected Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, replacing Volodymyr Groysman, who was appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine.

He served as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014.

In the same year, an assassination attempt was made against Parubiy using a combat grenade. Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the assassination attempt was prepared by an UDO employee from Yanukovych's time.

In 2013-2014, during the Revolution of Dignity, he was the commandant of Maidan and the head of Maidan Self-Defense.