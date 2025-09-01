Parubiy's murder: contract killing by the Russian Federation not ruled out

Law enforcement officers are studying all motives for the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy. A Russian trace, that it was an order from Russia, is not ruled out. This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We can say that today we are studying all motives. We are not discarding any of the versions. We continue to work in all directions. Investigative and operational groups are working on individual versions. Today we can say that the person intended to commit murder. We do not rule out a Russian trace, that it was an order from Russia. - said Vyhivskyi.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, a Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. A petition is being prepared for the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.