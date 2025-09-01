Parubiy's murder: contract killing by the Russian Federation not ruled out

$41.320.06
48.200.06
ukenru
Exclusive
09:15 AM • 8766 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 6690 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 14914 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 23673 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
05:46 AM • 24726 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
05:39 AM • 24837 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 23789 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 21371 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 52617 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 89792 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
43%
744mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 39840 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 39813 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 26556 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 24217 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summit04:35 AM • 16780 views
Publications
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 14797 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
06:45 AM • 23536 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion05:46 AM • 24610 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo05:39 AM • 24736 views
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 121149 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Andriy Parubiy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 119489 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 251450 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 274029 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 270596 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 249920 views
Actual
Fake news
Mi-8
ChatGPT
S-300 missile system
Hwasong-18

Parubiy's murder: contract killing by the Russian Federation not ruled out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Law enforcement officers are studying all motives for the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy, not excluding a Russian trace as a contract killing. The detained Lviv resident has been notified of suspicion of murder, and a petition for detention is being prepared.

Parubiy's murder: contract killing by the Russian Federation not ruled out

Law enforcement officers are studying all motives for the murder of MP Andriy Parubiy. A Russian trace, that it was an order from Russia, is not ruled out. This was reported by the head of the National Police of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivskyi during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

We can say that today we are studying all motives. We are not discarding any of the versions. We continue to work in all directions. Investigative and operational groups are working on individual versions. Today we can say that the person intended to commit murder. We do not rule out a Russian trace, that it was an order from Russia.

- said Vyhivskyi.

Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced01.09.25, 12:15 • 8744 views

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. Police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, a Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. A petition is being prepared for the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of detention without the possibility of bail.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv