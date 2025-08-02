$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Publications
Exclusives
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Party in a Kyiv club on a Day of Mourning: Kyiv police initiated criminal proceedings

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1812 views

In Kyiv, police discovered an entertainment event in the Holosiivskyi district on a Day of Mourning. Law enforcement conducted an urgent search, finding over 30 visitors and the administration, against whom administrative protocols were drawn up.

Party in a Kyiv club on a Day of Mourning: Kyiv police initiated criminal proceedings

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a video showing an entertainment event held in one of the establishments in the Holosiivskyi district on the Day of Mourning for the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital, which killed 31 people, including five children. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv police

Details

It is noted that the police immediately arrived at the scene.

Since the doors were closed, and the establishment's staff refused to open them at the request of law enforcement officers, the law enforcement officers conducted an urgent search, during which they found more than 30 visitors and the club's administration on the premises.

- the message says.

The latter were taken to the territorial police department, and law enforcement officers drew up administrative protocols against them under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism) and Art. 185 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (malicious disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer).

Offenders face a fine or up to 15 days of administrative arrest.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated regarding the loud party on the day of mourning under Part 1 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On August 1, Kyiv was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building in Kyiv. He assured that the state would provide assistance and support to all those affected by the Russian strike, which resulted in the death of 31 people and the injury of 179.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv