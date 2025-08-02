Party in a Kyiv club on a Day of Mourning: Kyiv police initiated criminal proceedings

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers found a video showing an entertainment event held in one of the establishments in the Holosiivskyi district on the Day of Mourning for the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital, which killed 31 people, including five children. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv police

Details

It is noted that the police immediately arrived at the scene.

Since the doors were closed, and the establishment's staff refused to open them at the request of law enforcement officers, the law enforcement officers conducted an urgent search, during which they found more than 30 visitors and the club's administration on the premises. - the message says.

The latter were taken to the territorial police department, and law enforcement officers drew up administrative protocols against them under Art. 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (petty hooliganism) and Art. 185 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (malicious disobedience to a lawful order of a police officer).

Offenders face a fine or up to 15 days of administrative arrest.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated regarding the loud party on the day of mourning under Part 1 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Recall

On August 1, Kyiv was declared a Day of Mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the destroyed entrance of a nine-story building in Kyiv. He assured that the state would provide assistance and support to all those affected by the Russian strike, which resulted in the death of 31 people and the injury of 179.