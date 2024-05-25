Partial destruction caused by enemy's attack on Kharkiv suburbs - Syniehubov

Russian occupants attacked the suburbs of Kharkiv, there is partial destruction. We are currently analyzing the damage. In addition, the enemy continues to attack settlements in the border area. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov during a telethon on Saturday, UNN reports.

Yes, indeed, we have an air raid alert, and it is accompanied by strikes on the Kharkiv region. According to our information, guided bombs were flying towards Kharkiv and hit the suburbs. There is partial destruction there, we are currently analyzing it. In addition, the enemy continues to hit our settlements located on the border. These are Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Kupyansk and Izium districts. We have seen the destruction of civilian infrastructure as a result of night strikes on the city of Kharkiv - Syniehubov said.

He noted that the SES units are eliminating the consequences of the strikes not only in Kharkiv, but also in places where enemy missiles fell in the open.

"These are actually forestry areas. The largest fire is currently in the Oskil direction, in the Oskil community. Almost 700 hectares of forest plantations are currently on fire there. We also have a fire in the Balakliya area. We are currently taking all the necessary measures to ensure that our settlements are safe," added Syniehubov.

Recall

Earlier, as a result of the shelling of a settlement in Kharkiv district, one civilian was wounded.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov warned residents that the city was noisy again, urging them to be careful.