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Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6912 views

A fire completely destroyed Paris’s oldest covered market, "Marché des Enfants Rouges." One firefighter suffered minor injuries, and the blaze was brought under control.

Paris’s oldest covered food market, operating since 1615, has burned down

A fire in Paris completely destroyed the city's oldest covered food market, "Enfants Rouges" (Marché Couvert des Enfants Rouges). France24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Marché Couvert des Enfants Rouges covered market in the Marais district has existed since 1615. It received its name from the red clothing worn by orphans at a hospital near the market until 1772.

This year, Food & Wine ranked it fifth in its global ranking of street-food establishments, placing the market behind other gastronomic destinations in London, Bangkok, Lyon, France, and Mexico City.

"The market has been completely destroyed," Lieutenant Colonel Pierre de Bouvier told reporters at the scene early in the morning. The fire occurred overnight from Sunday to Monday.

"Nothing is left of the covered market," he said, adding that its metal structure had partially collapsed inside.

According to De Bouvier, a firefighter sustained minor injuries during the fire.

Ariel Weil, mayor of central Paris, said that the flames had been brought under control and would not spread further.

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