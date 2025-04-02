Parents will be able to control their children's communication in Roblox - Bloomberg
Kyiv • UNN
Roblox Corp has announced new parental control tools for children's communication in the game. Parents will be able to choose safe games and limit their children's contacts.
The popular video game platform Roblox Corp has announced that it has created new tools to help parents control their children's communication with strangers in the game. In particular, parents will be able to independently choose safe games on the platform for their child. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
A Bloomberg Businessweek investigation published in July 2024 stated that since 2018, American police have arrested more than two dozen people accused of abusing or kidnapping victims they found through Roblox. As a result, the company has faced some problems due to community concerns about the safety of this platform for children.
In an attempt to overcome parents' concerns, Roblox released 40 security updates in 2024. One of them in November banned children under the age of 13 from accessing "social hangouts" such as virtual clubs or discussion forums. It is noteworthy that in 2024, approximately 40% of Roblox users were under the age of 13. And today there is another update.
New updates in Roblox
Starting today, April 2, parents will be able to restrict who their child can communicate with, the company said in a statement.
Parents will also be able to see which games their children play most often and ban them from playing those they deem inappropriate.
In developing parental controls, we prioritize transparency and ease of use to make it as easy as possible for parents to implement them.
It is also important to note that, regardless of whether parents use these controls, we consider the safety of our youngest users to be paramount to working with Roblox, he added.
Earlier, UNN wrote that Instagram is introducing new privacy features for teenagers. All children's accounts on the network will automatically be converted to "Teenage Accounts", which will be private by default. Users of such accounts will only be able to receive messages from those they follow, and sensitive content settings will be set to the most restrictive level.