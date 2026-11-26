Elon Musk's X has "finally" introduced parental control features for children aged 13 to 17, allowing parents and guardians to manage their teenagers' use of the platform. Engadget reports, UNN writes.

Details

Teen accounts will now be in protected mode by default, with restricted access to sensitive content and targeted advertising blocked. The new settings will also provide families with "additional tools on top of these default settings," the platform announced.

These additional tools allow adults responsible for teenagers to see how much time their children spend on X and set a daily limit, require approval for new followers, and limit "For You" recommendations to only those accounts the teenager already follows.

They can also filter certain words, disable sensitive media content, allow parents to control who can send direct messages, and see which accounts their teenager has communicated with one-on-one (without seeing the messages themselves).

To use the new parental control features, users must follow the instructions in X's Help Center. "The connection starts with the parent or guardian and ends with the teenager. Both users must agree," the platform states.

X emphasized that the new controls allow parents to manage content without intruding on their children's lives. "Parents and guardians cannot read direct messages, view search or browsing history, post on behalf of their teenager, or access the account," the company wrote. Parents will be able to control up to five teen accounts.

"Although the X platform is not intended for children and is not marketed to them, and users must be at least 13 years old where required by law, we take particular care with young people who are here," the company wrote. Stating that "child safety is X's top priority," the platform likely introduced the new rules to comply with current or forthcoming regulations in several states and countries, the publication writes.

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