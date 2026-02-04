Pakistan regains control of Nushki city in Balochistan after three-day standoff - Reuters

The armed forces and security agencies of Pakistan, with the help of drones and helicopters, have recaptured control from separatists of the Balochistan Liberation Army over the city of Nushki, located in Balochistan province, on the border with Afghanistan. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, militants recently stormed schools, banks, markets, and security facilities across Balochistan. In the city of Nushki, home to about 50,000 people, they seized control of a police station and other security facilities, leading to a three-day standoff.

The Pakistani government sent additional police and army units to the city. As a result of the fighting, 58 people died.

Additionally

Balochistan borders not only Afghanistan but also Iran. It has access to the Indian Ocean, with a population of 7 million people. The area of the province is 347 thousand sq. km.

In the southwest, on the coast of the Arabian Sea, is the largest seaport in the region - Gwadar. The capital of the province is the city of Quetta.

This region is rich in minerals. Since the late 1940s, there has been an armed confrontation in the region between the Baloch, who seek independence from Pakistan and Iran (the ethnic territory of this people is divided by the borders of the two countries - ed.), and the central authorities of the aforementioned states.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at least 67 militants were killed in clashes with Pakistani security forces in several cities of Balochistan province.