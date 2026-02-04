$43.190.22
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 7582 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 8068 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 9138 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 17240 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24571 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19172 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22332 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35931 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51594 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Publications
Exclusives
Pakistan regains control of Nushki city in Balochistan after three-day standoff - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2958 views

Pakistani armed forces, using drones and helicopters, recaptured control of Nushki city from separatists. 58 people died as a result of the fighting.

Pakistan regains control of Nushki city in Balochistan after three-day standoff - Reuters

The armed forces and security agencies of Pakistan, with the help of drones and helicopters, have recaptured control from separatists of the Balochistan Liberation Army over the city of Nushki, located in Balochistan province, on the border with Afghanistan. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to media reports, militants recently stormed schools, banks, markets, and security facilities across Balochistan. In the city of Nushki, home to about 50,000 people, they seized control of a police station and other security facilities, leading to a three-day standoff.

The Pakistani government sent additional police and army units to the city. As a result of the fighting, 58 people died.

Additionally

Balochistan borders not only Afghanistan but also Iran. It has access to the Indian Ocean, with a population of 7 million people. The area of the province is 347 thousand sq. km.

In the southwest, on the coast of the Arabian Sea, is the largest seaport in the region - Gwadar. The capital of the province is the city of Quetta.

This region is rich in minerals. Since the late 1940s, there has been an armed confrontation in the region between the Baloch, who seek independence from Pakistan and Iran (the ethnic territory of this people is divided by the borders of the two countries - ed.), and the central authorities of the aforementioned states.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that at least 67 militants were killed in clashes with Pakistani security forces in several cities of Balochistan province.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Technology
Skirmishes
Reuters
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Iran