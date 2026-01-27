PACE voted on a resolution important for Ukraine: Mezentseva revealed the details

The PACE adopted a resolution: "Supporting commitment to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the security of the European continent." It was prepared by Pierre Fassino (Italy), who visited Ukraine this summer, experiencing Russian shelling during his stay. This was reported by People's Deputy, PACE Vice-President Maria Mezentseva, according to UNN.

The resolution received 104 votes "for".

According to Mezentseva, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe considers it necessary for the member states of the Council of Europe and their allies, including the United States, to unite efforts against the threats that Russia poses to Europe and global security, as well as:

1. Condemns Russia's actions as war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression.

2. Reaffirms the application of universal jurisdiction and calls on states to prosecute those guilty of international crimes at the national level.

3. Emphasizes separately the protection of all categories of prisoners, prisoners of war, and civilian hostages in accordance with international humanitarian law.

4. Recognizes the forced deportation of civilians, including Ukrainian children, as a crime against humanity.

5. Condemns the indoctrination, militarization, and Russification of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

6. Emphasizes that Russia's deportations and assimilation policy are aimed at illegally changing the demographic composition of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

7. Demands strengthening accountability mechanisms for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other violations of international law, with a special focus on the systematic destruction of Ukrainian cultural identity in the occupied territories.

8. Emphasizes that sanctions against Russia can only be lifted gradually and proportionally to the cessation of aggression, adherence to international law, the end of the war, and the achievement of a just peace.

9. Calls for personal criminal responsibility for individuals involved in deportations, torture, and illegal detentions.

10. Reaffirms support for the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine and an international compensation mechanism to ensure Russia's full accountability and compensation for the damage caused.

11. Calls for unity and expanded international support for Ukraine, including from the United States, increased political, economic, and military assistance, as well as an immediate and complete ceasefire as a prerequisite for genuine negotiations and to prevent the resumption of Russian aggression.

12. Emphasizes the need to include humanitarian issues in any negotiation process and agreements, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of illegally detained civilians, the return of forcibly displaced and deported children and displaced persons; stresses the importance of their full and prompt return and notes that a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace must be based on an international system for the protection of human rights.

Mezentseva also added that the Ukrainian delegation improved the document with important amendments.

