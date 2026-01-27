PACE condemned Russian elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine - MP

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe condemned the Russian elections in the occupied territories. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of Ukraine's delegation to PACE, UNN reports.

Delegates in PACE supported my amendment to the resolution, which condemns the coercion of Ukrainians to participate in "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories, including the "elections" of 2023 and 2024. - the MP reported.

According to him, the relevant amendment confirms that such practice is a direct violation of the principles of international law under the UN Charter, and such elections cannot be called fair and legitimate.

Let's add

In addition, Honcharenko reported that the PACE meeting started with a delay due to a power outage.