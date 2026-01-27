PACE condemned Russian elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine - MP

$43.130.01
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
04:20 PM • 2762 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
03:20 PM • 11109 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and its Implications for Ukraine
02:04 PM • 11485 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 23701 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
12:39 PM • 17778 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
12:15 PM • 14489 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
11:34 AM • 24886 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 26150 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
January 27, 08:29 AM • 17213 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Popular news
Russian attack on Brody on January 27: smoke is felt in the city, school classes canceledJanuary 27, 07:41 AM • 16881 views
"We advise you to contact Putin, who started this war": The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to Italian Deputy Prime Minister Salvini's statements about Zelenskyy and the peace agreementJanuary 27, 08:03 AM • 21082 views
Russian Ministry of Defense announced the capture of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Novoyakovlivka: DeepState maps refute Russian liesPhotoJanuary 27, 09:41 AM • 22539 views
Open competition or backroom decision: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine has become a matter of national security11:42 AM • 24533 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songs11:53 AM • 12005 views
PACE condemned Russian elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe condemned the coercion of Ukrainians to participate in Russian elections in the occupied territories. This practice is a direct violation of international law.

PACE condemned Russian elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine - MP

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe condemned the Russian elections in the occupied territories. This was stated by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, a member of Ukraine's delegation to PACE, UNN reports.

Delegates in PACE supported my amendment to the resolution, which condemns the coercion of Ukrainians to participate in "elections" in the temporarily occupied territories, including the "elections" of 2023 and 2024.

- the MP reported.

According to him, the relevant amendment confirms that such practice is a direct violation of the principles of international law under the UN Charter, and such elections cannot be called fair and legitimate.

Let's add

In addition, Honcharenko reported that the PACE meeting started with a delay due to a power outage.

The PACE meeting is delayed because the lights went out. Of course, we, the Ukrainian delegation, are used to this, but PACE collapsed 

- the MP reported before the start of the meeting.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe
Oleksiy Honcharenko
United Nations