Ozzy Osbourne may become an honorary citizen of Cherkasy: city residents are already collecting signatures

On the website of the Cherkasy City Council, the collection of signatures has begun for awarding the title of honorary citizen of the city to heavy metal star, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. This is stated on the city council's website, reports UNN.

Details

The author of the petition, Yevheniy Popovych, proposes to grant Ozzy Osbourne the title of "honorary citizen of the city of Cherkasy" "for a significant contribution to the development of culture."

Currently, the petition, which will be available for voting for another 29 days, has gathered 148 signatures out of the 500 required for its consideration.

Addition

On July 22, it became known that heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne died a few weeks after reuniting with his Black Sabbath bandmates and holding a grand farewell concert for fans.

Osbourne will be buried on Wednesday, July 30, in his native Birmingham.