Oxford study warns of dangers of using AI for medical advice

$43.050.09
50.760.13
ukenru
10:01 PM • 3808 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 9676 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 10891 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 11319 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 12051 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Exclusive
February 9, 04:18 PM • 14042 views
Kyiv received 9 MW of backup power capacity: what does this give the city and how long will it last?
Exclusive
February 9, 03:20 PM • 16072 views
Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it
February 9, 08:22 AM • 27191 views
Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
February 9, 07:43 AM • 43806 views
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
February 8, 07:59 PM • 42734 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1.2m/s
82%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"She was considered noisy, so she got it good": new testimonies about the abuse of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in a Russian pre-trial detention centerFebruary 9, 04:35 PM • 4118 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 7612 views
Heat supply restored in Troieshchyna, Kyiv; it will take several days for buildings to warm up - Ministry of DevelopmentFebruary 9, 05:41 PM • 3658 views
The crew of a Ukrainian Mi-24 died during a combat missionFebruary 9, 06:35 PM • 4088 views
Occupiers urgently supply satellite Internet to the front to replace Starlink - "Flash"February 9, 06:39 PM • 6360 views
Publications
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 18126 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 26285 views
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 65027 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 86540 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 102564 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
J. D. Vance
Nikol Pashinyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greenland
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 7614 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 10787 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 11420 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 37686 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 40571 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Starlink

Oxford study warns of dangers of using AI for medical advice

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

An Oxford University study has shown that AI chatbots provide inaccurate and contradictory medical advice. This poses a threat to patient safety due to the misinterpretation of incomplete information.

Oxford study warns of dangers of using AI for medical advice

Scientists at the University of Oxford have found that AI-powered chatbots provide inaccurate and contradictory health advice, which threatens patient safety. The study highlights that the models' inability to correctly interpret incomplete information from users makes self-diagnosis via AI extremely risky. This is reported by UNN.

Details

An experiment involving 1,300 people showed that the results of interaction with AI critically depend on the wording of the questions. Users were asked to evaluate symptoms such as severe headache or exhaustion, but chatbots often provided a list of diagnoses, from which people had to choose at random. Dr. Adam Mahdi, senior author of the study, commented to the BBC: "When AI listed three possible conditions, people were left to guess which one might fit. That's when everything falls apart."

Antidepressants without myths: what kind of medication it is, who really needs it, and why you shouldn't be afraid of it09.02.26, 17:20 • 16073 views

The lead physician of the study, Dr. Rebecca Payne, called the practice of consulting with AI "dangerous." She explained that users usually share information gradually and may omit key details that a professional medical practitioner would have identified during a face-to-face examination. As a result, people who used AI received a mix of helpful and harmful advice, which complicated the decision of whether to visit a family doctor or seek emergency care.

Algorithm bias and industry prospects

In addition to technical errors, experts point to systemic shortcomings of the technology. Dr. Amber W. Childs from Yale University emphasized that AI is trained on medical data that already contains decades of biases.

A chatbot is only as good a diagnostician as experienced clinicians, which is also not ideal

- she added.

This creates an additional risk of repeating errors embedded in modern medical practice.

Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing06.02.26, 18:00 • 51608 views

Despite the criticism, experts see potential in specialized models. Dr. Bertalan Mesko noted that new versions of chatbots from OpenAI and Anthropic, developed specifically for the healthcare sector, may show better results. However, the key condition for safety remains the implementation of clear national rules, regulatory barriers, and official medical recommendations for improving such systems.

Psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT replicates a state of deep meditation: results of a neurobiological study06.02.26, 12:25 • 2496 views

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies
OpenAI
Yale University