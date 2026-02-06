Psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT replicates a state of deep meditation: results of a neurobiological study

$43.140.03
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
09:02 AM • 7318 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 41812 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 43441 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
February 5, 01:04 PM • 34765 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
February 5, 10:18 AM • 47780 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 86857 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 34075 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 31235 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 23582 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
In Yalta, students from privileged categories are left without monetary surcharges to scholarships - CNSFebruary 6, 12:45 AM • 7320 views
Finland provides Ukraine with 32nd military aid package worth 43 million eurosFebruary 6, 01:19 AM • 11219 views
Before summer: Russian officials warn Putin of economic crisis threat in Russia - WPFebruary 6, 01:53 AM • 13596 views
Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killedFebruary 6, 02:28 AM • 4472 views
Bessent: Further US sanctions against Russia depend on peace talksFebruary 6, 04:30 AM • 12644 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 21489 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 41773 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
February 5, 10:05 AM • 86833 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 77972 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 107951 views
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 13725 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 16861 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 26238 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 29648 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 63479 views
Psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT replicates a state of deep meditation: results of a neurobiological study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

An international group of scientists has discovered that the psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT causes changes in the brain identical to states of deep meditation. A study with a Tibetan lama shows how chemicals affect the perception of 'self' and consciousness.

Psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT replicates a state of deep meditation: results of a neurobiological study

An international group of scientists has recorded a unique neurobiological phenomenon: the effect of the powerful psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT on the brain causes changes almost identical to the states achieved through years of meditative practices. The study, conducted with the participation of an experienced Tibetan lama, opens new perspectives in understanding how chemical substances can influence the perception of one's "self" and the structure of consciousness. This is reported in a NewScientist article, writes UNN.

Details

For the experiment, scientists involved a respected teacher of Tibetan Buddhism who had spent more than 15 years mastering techniques for calming the ego and achieving a "non-dual state" - a special practice where the boundary between personality and the surrounding world disappears. Brain scans showed that during the intake of a low dose of 5-MeO-DMT, the subject activated the same neural circuits as during deep meditation.

It seems that at such a low dose (of the psychedelic - ed.) there is a significant overlap of brain activity with what happens in the non-dual state of meditation." This indicates that the drug is able to temporarily "turn off" the standard modes of brain operation responsible for forming the sense of individuality, similar to how experienced masters of spiritual practices do it

- stated Christopher Timmermann from University College London.

New horizons for neurobiology and therapy

The results of the study help scientists to better understand the neurological effects of psychedelics, which are increasingly being considered as potential means for treating depression and anxiety states. The ability of the drug 5-MeO-DMT to cause specific changes in the cognitive architecture of the brain without long-term preparation may become a key to developing new therapeutic protocols.

Grapefruit: benefits, potential risks, and contraindications

At the same time, scientists emphasize that although the psychedelic reproduces certain patterns of activity, it does not replace years of meditation discipline, but only highlights common biological mechanisms of consciousness transformation. Further research will be aimed at studying the long-term impact of such states on psychological resilience and emotional health in the face of modern stresses of 2026.

Neutralizing antibodies after a single injection: scientists develop HIV vaccine candidate with unprecedented results

Stepan Haftko

HealthTechnologies