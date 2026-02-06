Psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT replicates a state of deep meditation: results of a neurobiological study

An international group of scientists has recorded a unique neurobiological phenomenon: the effect of the powerful psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT on the brain causes changes almost identical to the states achieved through years of meditative practices. The study, conducted with the participation of an experienced Tibetan lama, opens new perspectives in understanding how chemical substances can influence the perception of one's "self" and the structure of consciousness. This is reported in a NewScientist article, writes UNN.

Details

For the experiment, scientists involved a respected teacher of Tibetan Buddhism who had spent more than 15 years mastering techniques for calming the ego and achieving a "non-dual state" - a special practice where the boundary between personality and the surrounding world disappears. Brain scans showed that during the intake of a low dose of 5-MeO-DMT, the subject activated the same neural circuits as during deep meditation.

It seems that at such a low dose (of the psychedelic - ed.) there is a significant overlap of brain activity with what happens in the non-dual state of meditation." This indicates that the drug is able to temporarily "turn off" the standard modes of brain operation responsible for forming the sense of individuality, similar to how experienced masters of spiritual practices do it - stated Christopher Timmermann from University College London.

New horizons for neurobiology and therapy

The results of the study help scientists to better understand the neurological effects of psychedelics, which are increasingly being considered as potential means for treating depression and anxiety states. The ability of the drug 5-MeO-DMT to cause specific changes in the cognitive architecture of the brain without long-term preparation may become a key to developing new therapeutic protocols.

Grapefruit: benefits, potential risks, and contraindications

At the same time, scientists emphasize that although the psychedelic reproduces certain patterns of activity, it does not replace years of meditation discipline, but only highlights common biological mechanisms of consciousness transformation. Further research will be aimed at studying the long-term impact of such states on psychological resilience and emotional health in the face of modern stresses of 2026.

Neutralizing antibodies after a single injection: scientists develop HIV vaccine candidate with unprecedented results