Grapefruit: benefits, potential risks, and contraindications

Grapefruit is a subtropical fruit that originated from the natural cross-breeding of an orange and a pomelo. The fruit is low in calories, contains vitamin A, vitamin C, and many trace elements. It is extremely beneficial for human health if consumed in moderation. UNN will tell you how much you can eat without harming your health.

Benefits of Grapefruit

Grapefruit contains many vitamins and trace elements, making it beneficial for both women and men.

Grapefruit is rich in vitamin C, which promotes rapid wound healing, as this trace element is responsible for the production of a special protein necessary for tissue regeneration - collagen.

Grapefruit is also rich in potassium, which supports the heart by stabilizing blood pressure. Antioxidants in its composition strengthen blood vessel walls and reduce inflammation, significantly lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes

Consuming grapefruit is extremely beneficial for eye health; antioxidants, vitamin A, and beta-carotene in its composition protect eye cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of age-related diseases.

Grapefruit is known for its benefits specifically for joints and internal organs. It contains antioxidants, vitamin C, and flavonoids, which help reduce inflammation, including chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular pathologies.

Benefits of the fruit for women

Grapefruit is rich in vitamins and various trace elements. Vitamin C, which the fruit is rich in, supports skin health and delays its aging. It is ideal for those on a diet, as it is low in calories and high in water. Grapefruit improves digestion and helps normalize sugar levels; it stabilizes a woman's hormonal balance, which is always relevant. Antioxidants in grapefruit can reduce the risk of breast cancer. It is ideal for pregnant women and contributes to the formation of the baby's nervous system. However, due to its high acidity, it is better to limit its quantity.

Top 5 best mulled wine recipes to warm you up during the winter holidays

Benefits of the fruit for men

Grapefruit helps maintain testosterone levels and becomes an ideal aid for muscles after intense workouts. Its regular consumption is a preventive measure for the cardiovascular system, reducing the risk of many diseases. Grapefruit helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer, thanks to the antioxidants it contains.

Harm of grapefruit

Grapefruit is extremely beneficial, but it can be harmful to the body in two cases:

if you are allergic to grapefruit, it may manifest as redness, itching, and swelling;

if you regularly take certain medications. Because grapefruit affects enzymes in the liver, it can increase the level of medications in the blood and increase side effects or, conversely, reduce the effectiveness of the drug.

When to eat grapefruit

It is best to consume grapefruit in the morning or at lunchtime, as it stimulates metabolism and improves digestion, which is important throughout an active day. It is also important not to eat the fruit on an empty stomach, as grapefruit can irritate it due to its high acidity. It is best to combine it with other foods; for example, oatmeal with grapefruit makes an excellent breakfast.

Why you should drink warm water with lemon in the morning: the main health benefits