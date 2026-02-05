Grapefruit: benefits, potential risks, and contraindications

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
February 4, 09:10 PM • 11523 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 21341 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 17063 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 17302 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 18492 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 17751 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 14822 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13614 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 20041 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26932 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
93%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 9642 views
Combined logistics introduced for passenger trains in Sumy region due to security situation - UkrzaliznytsiaFebruary 4, 10:28 PM • 4954 views
Anomalous frosts in New York: the number of homeless victims has risen to 17February 4, 10:49 PM • 5358 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 12834 views
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod districtFebruary 5, 12:59 AM • 6570 views
Publications
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 37549 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 68091 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 68514 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 107620 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 114398 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Abu Dhabi
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 12968 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 8190 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 8260 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 12166 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 10638 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Series
The Diplomat

Grapefruit: benefits, potential risks, and contraindications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

Grapefruit, a hybrid of orange and pomelo, is a low-calorie fruit rich in vitamins and microelements. It is beneficial for the heart, vision, and joints, and also has specific advantages for men and women.

Grapefruit: benefits, potential risks, and contraindications

Grapefruit is a subtropical fruit that originated from the natural cross-breeding of an orange and a pomelo. The fruit is low in calories, contains vitamin A, vitamin C, and many trace elements. It is extremely beneficial for human health if consumed in moderation. UNN will tell you how much you can eat without harming your health.

Benefits of Grapefruit

Grapefruit contains many vitamins and trace elements, making it beneficial for both women and men.

Grapefruit is rich in vitamin C, which promotes rapid wound healing, as this trace element is responsible for the production of a special protein necessary for tissue regeneration - collagen.

Grapefruit is also rich in potassium, which supports the heart by stabilizing blood pressure. Antioxidants in its composition strengthen blood vessel walls and reduce inflammation, significantly lowering the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Time for a warm tea: 4 simple and aromatic recipes09.05.25, 14:58 • 6395 views

Consuming grapefruit is extremely beneficial for eye health; antioxidants, vitamin A, and beta-carotene in its composition protect eye cells from oxidative stress and reduce the risk of age-related diseases.

Grapefruit is known for its benefits specifically for joints and internal organs. It contains antioxidants, vitamin C, and flavonoids, which help reduce inflammation, including chronic conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, and cardiovascular pathologies.

Benefits of the fruit for women

Grapefruit is rich in vitamins and various trace elements. Vitamin C, which the fruit is rich in, supports skin health and delays its aging. It is ideal for those on a diet, as it is low in calories and high in water. Grapefruit improves digestion and helps normalize sugar levels; it stabilizes a woman's hormonal balance, which is always relevant. Antioxidants in grapefruit can reduce the risk of breast cancer. It is ideal for pregnant women and contributes to the formation of the baby's nervous system. However, due to its high acidity, it is better to limit its quantity.

Top 5 best mulled wine recipes to warm you up during the winter holidays30.12.25, 18:55 • 3762 views

Benefits of the fruit for men

Grapefruit helps maintain testosterone levels and becomes an ideal aid for muscles after intense workouts. Its regular consumption is a preventive measure for the cardiovascular system, reducing the risk of many diseases. Grapefruit helps reduce the risk of prostate cancer, thanks to the antioxidants it contains. 

Harm of grapefruit

Grapefruit is extremely beneficial, but it can be harmful to the body in two cases:

  • if you are allergic to grapefruit, it may manifest as redness, itching, and swelling;
    • if you regularly take certain medications. Because grapefruit affects enzymes in the liver, it can increase the level of medications in the blood and increase side effects or, conversely, reduce the effectiveness of the drug.

      When to eat grapefruit

      It is best to consume grapefruit in the morning or at lunchtime, as it stimulates metabolism and improves digestion, which is important throughout an active day. It is also important not to eat the fruit on an empty stomach, as grapefruit can irritate it due to its high acidity. It is best to combine it with other foods; for example, oatmeal with grapefruit makes an excellent breakfast.

      Why you should drink warm water with lemon in the morning: the main health benefits12.12.24, 10:18 • 50853 views

      Oleksandra Mesenko

      HealthLife hack
      Carcinoma