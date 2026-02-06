$43.140.03
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 2658 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 3734 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 6204 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 8424 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
11:00 AM • 19349 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16304 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19190 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 61024 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 02:39 PM • 53443 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
Popular news
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM • 6232 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 9974 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 14832 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideo10:22 AM • 7832 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhoto11:15 AM • 15311 views
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 18838 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 21708 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 30974 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 34191 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 72647 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

Modern screens do not pose a threat to vision, and computer glasses do not block blue light. They are useful for people with visual impairments, but not for healthy individuals.

Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing

Computer glasses are usually advertised as protecting eyes from harmful screen radiation. However, do they really perform this function? Oksana Vyhovska, an ophthalmologist, told a UNN journalist about how such glasses actually work, who they can be useful for, and when wearing them makes no sense.

According to the ophthalmologist, modern computer screens do not pose a serious threat to vision, and fears about "harmful radiation" are somewhat exaggerated.

Modern LCD and LED screens do not emit dangerous or ionizing radiation. The level of blue light from monitors is tens of times lower than from the sun, and it has not been proven to damage the retina during normal use. Glasses with a blue light filter have no proven protective effect for eye health 

– explains Oksana Vyhovska.

Despite this, some people do feel relief when wearing computer glasses, but this effect is not related to blocking blue light.

Sometimes such glasses can reduce fatigue, dry eyes, or headaches. But this happens not because of blue light, but thanks to an anti-reflective coating, proper optical correction, or reduced brightness, because the main cause of discomfort is digital eye strain due to less blinking, prolonged focusing, and incorrect posture 

– notes the ophthalmologist.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved an adaptation program for veterans who lost their sight22.08.25, 14:17 • 3166 views

According to the doctor, computer glasses can indeed be useful for certain groups of people. This primarily refers to those who have vision impairments or age-related changes, but healthy people without complaints do not need them.

They are really useful for people with: farsightedness or age-related presbyopia (40+ years), astigmatism, a difference between the eyes, symptoms of fatigue when working at a medium distance (50–80 cm). That is, these are more special glasses with proper optical correction, rather than a "blue light filter." Healthy people without vision problems, as a rule, do not necessarily need them 

– emphasizes the expert.

Oksana Vyhovska advises not to rely solely on glasses, but to follow simple rules of eye hygiene. According to the doctor, these are what give the greatest effect. And they often work better than any "protective" accessories.

What works better than any "computer glasses" is the 20–20–20 rule: every 20 minutes → look at 20 feet (6 m) for 20 seconds - this relaxes accommodation. Blink more often + artificial tears – reduces dryness and burning. Lighting, without glare, the screen not opposite the window, moderate brightness. Distance 50–70 cm from the monitor, the top of the screen slightly below eye level. Night mode/warm colors in the evening. Helps more for sleep than for eyes. Vision correction. The most effective solution is properly selected glasses or lenses 

– summarizes the ophthalmologist.

Meta's AI glasses will amplify the interlocutor's voice18.12.25, 06:23 • 42378 views

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealth
