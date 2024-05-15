"Own business": 623 veterans received grants for business development

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77589 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106486 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149389 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153514 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249925 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174025 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165292 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148306 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225677 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32904 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42307 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36497 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60911 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54870 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249925 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211784 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237538 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224365 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77603 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 54883 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 60924 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112835 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113740 views
Actual
"Own business": 623 veterans received grants for business development

"Own business": 623 veterans received grants for business development

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74704 views

In total, 623 veterans and their families have received grants totaling UAH 280 million since the start of the Own Business program.

71 winners received grants from the state in the amount of UAH 34 million to start or develop their own businesses as part of the eighth wave of the "Own Business" program for veterans in 2024. In total, 623 veterans and their family members have received grants totaling UAH 280 million since the program began. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna, UNN reports.

The 71 winners of this year's eighth wave of the veterans' component of the "Own Business" program have been selected. The state is investing UAH 34 million in starting or scaling their businesses through grants. Since the start of this program, 623 veterans and their spouses have already received a positive decision to receive a grant totaling UAH 280 million. With the support of the state, they will be able to start their own business or develop existing enterprises by investing grant funds in new equipment or facilities to increase the volume or range of products or services, or to master new business areas. At the same time, grant recipients will create more than 1,200 jobs, including for their fellow veterans

- noted Tetyana Berezhna.

In the eighth wave of the veterans' grant program, 71 winners, including 41 combatants and 30 members of their families, received funding. The distribution of grants is as follows: 53 winners received up to UAH 500 thousand, 13 - up to UAH 250 thousand, and 5 - up to UAH 1 million. Most of the grantees are from Lviv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Rivne regions and the city of Kyiv.

The grants are most often used to develop businesses in the areas of wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, agriculture, and other services. According to the program's terms, combatants, people with war-related disabilities, and their partners can receive such grants:

  • up to UAH 250 thousand, up to UAH 500 thousand and up to UAH 1 million for a veteran, provided that one, two and four jobs are created, respectively;
  • up to UAH 250 thousand and up to UAH 500 thousand - for the second spouse of a veteran, provided that one and two jobs are created, respectively;

To receive a grant of UAH 500 thousand to UAH 1 million, a veteran must have been a sole proprietor for at least three years. In addition, the grant provides for co-financing, where the veteran contributes 30% of his or her own funds, and the state adds 70% in the form of a grant.

Recall

As part of the "Own Business" program, 264 Ukrainians will receive support in the amount of UAH 62 million in 2024 to develop their businesses.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEconomy
ukraineUkraine
zhytomyrZhytomyr
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
lvivLviv
rivneRivne
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising