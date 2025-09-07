$41.350.00
September 7, 06:34 AM • 12697 views
Massive Russian drone and missile attack: over 750 attack means shot down - General Staff
September 7, 05:47 AM • 23151 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 44633 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 60928 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 89839 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 75721 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 51248 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 55260 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 73856 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 36982 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Over the past day, 54 combat engagements took place, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing Russians from moving deeper into Ukraine - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian occupiers. Since the beginning of September 7, 54 combat engagements have taken place.

Over the past day, 54 combat engagements took place, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing Russians from moving deeper into Ukraine - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian occupiers deep into the territory of our state. Since the beginning of September 7, 54 combat engagements have taken place, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Communities of border settlements, including Serhiivske, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Zarichchia, Klyusy of Chernihiv Oblast, as well as Bilokopytove Bunyakyno of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, four combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers launched seven air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 81 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense three times in the Kupiansk area, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, and in the direction of Drobycheve, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Komyshuvakha and in the direction of Filiya. The Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk and Novodanylivka. Novopavlivka and Shcherbaky were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Antonivka. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in this direction.

Recall

UNN reported that the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack on September 7.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine
Kupyansk