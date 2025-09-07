Over the past day, 54 combat engagements took place, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are preventing Russians from moving deeper into Ukraine - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking measures to prevent the advance of Russian occupiers deep into the territory of our state. Since the beginning of September 7, 54 combat engagements have taken place, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Communities of border settlements, including Serhiivske, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda, Zarichchia, Klyusy of Chernihiv Oblast, as well as Bilokopytove Bunyakyno of Sumy Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, four combat engagements have taken place. The occupiers launched seven air strikes, dropping 21 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 81 shellings of the positions of the Defense Forces and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attacks by enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the area of Vovchansk, Ambarnyi, and Kamyanka.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried to break through our defense three times in the Kupiansk area, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Karpivka, Serednie, and in the direction of Drobycheve, Derylove.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Serebryanka and Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces once in the direction of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the areas of Poltavka, Shcherbynivka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 16 attempts to push our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces repelled 14 enemy attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the area of Komyshuvakha and in the direction of Filiya. The Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two attacks by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk and Novodanylivka. Novopavlivka and Shcherbaky were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation launched an air strike in the area of the settlement of Antonivka. The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in this direction.

Recall

UNN reported that the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 747 "Shaheds" and 4 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles during a massive attack on September 7.