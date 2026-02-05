Over a third of 133 battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Sloviansk directions: General Staff map

133 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most enemy attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Sloviansk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 133 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles, 96 air strikes, dropping 246 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7880 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 3971 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 89 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka, Mechetne of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zelene, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Kamyshivakha of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, one UAV control point, two cannons and a multiple launch rocket system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped 11 aerial bombs, and carried out 91 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system, over the past day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times, towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Hrafske and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kupyansk and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out six attacks. They tried to break into our defense towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Vasylkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 29 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia and in the direction of Vilne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Sosnivka during the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 17 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole and towards Novozaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Stepnohirsk area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

