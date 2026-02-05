Over a third of 133 battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Sloviansk directions: General Staff map

$43.190.22
February 4, 09:10 PM
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a year
Russian military facing Starlink problems - media
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace process
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blocking
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn to
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
France
Belarus
Venezuela
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of Creation
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips cost
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughters
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First Stills
Technology
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Gold
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Over a third of 133 battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Sloviansk directions: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Over the past day, 133 combat engagements took place at the front, with the most attacks repelled in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Sloviansk directions. The enemy launched three missile strikes, 96 air strikes, and used 7,880 kamikaze drones.

Over a third of 133 battles took place in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Sloviansk directions: General Staff map

133 battles took place on the front line yesterday, most enemy attacks were repelled in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Sloviansk directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on February 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 133 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles, 96 air strikes, dropping 246 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 7880 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out 3971 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 89 from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka, Mechetne of the Dnipropetrovsk region; Zelene, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Kamyshivakha of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, one UAV control point, two cannons and a multiple launch rocket system of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched four air strikes, dropped 11 aerial bombs, and carried out 91 shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system, over the past day.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders four times, towards the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Hrafske and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, five enemy attacks took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Kupyansk and Kindrashivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out six attacks. They tried to break into our defense towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Novoselivka, Stavky, Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped 13 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy carried out two attacks in the Vasylkivka area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 10 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 29 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia and in the direction of Vilne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Hai and Sosnivka during the past day.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 17 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole and towards Novozaporizhzhia, Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the Stepnohirsk area.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Julia Shramko

