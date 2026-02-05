AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of the morning of February 5, 2026. According to the official report, the total personnel losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1,243,000 people, with Ukrainian defenders neutralizing another 770 invaders over the past day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 60 artillery systems and 2 multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS), which significantly weakens the occupiers' firepower potential along the contact line. A record number of operational-tactical level UAVs were also shot down – 1,351 units, which is related to repelling massive drone attacks across the country.

Enemy armored vehicles also continue to be eliminated: the destruction of 5 tanks and 4 armored combat vehicles was confirmed during the day. In addition, Ukrainian military personnel disabled 200 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, which creates serious logistical obstacles for supplying Russian units at the front.

Statistics on aviation and naval assets

The figures for aviation losses (435 aircraft and 347 helicopters), air defense systems (1,293), and special equipment (4,062) remained unchanged over the day. The situation at sea also remains stable: 28 ships and boats, as well as 2 submarines, are listed among the destroyed vessels.

The General Staff emphasizes that due to the intensity of combat operations on several fronts simultaneously, the data is constantly being updated.

Russia attacks Kyiv region with drones: one person injured in Vyshhorod district