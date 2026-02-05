AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

$43.190.22
February 4, 09:10 PM • 7742 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 15102 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 13323 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
February 4, 06:32 PM • 13798 views
Zelenskyy announced a prisoner exchange in the near future
February 4, 04:19 PM • 15616 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
February 4, 03:42 PM • 16255 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
February 4, 03:39 PM • 13890 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
February 4, 03:02 PM • 13237 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 19694 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 26559 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Publications
Exclusives
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 3888 views
Zelenskyy hopes peace in Ukraine will be achieved in less than a yearFebruary 4, 08:53 PM • 3672 views
Russian military facing Starlink problems - mediaFebruary 4, 09:02 PM • 8204 views
Macron's advisor held secret talks in Moscow regarding Europe's participation in the peace processFebruary 4, 09:26 PM • 4478 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 6044 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 34863 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 65414 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 65997 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 105104 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 112323 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppy11:05 PM • 6064 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 3898 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 6010 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 10672 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 8994 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published statistics on Russian losses as of February 5, 2026. In one day, 770 occupiers, 60 artillery systems, and 1351 UAVs were eliminated.

AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated statistics on the losses of Russian occupation forces as of the morning of February 5, 2026. According to the official report, the total personnel losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1,243,000 people, with Ukrainian defenders neutralizing another 770 invaders over the past day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the greatest losses in artillery systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 60 artillery systems and 2 multiple rocket launcher systems (MLRS), which significantly weakens the occupiers' firepower potential along the contact line. A record number of operational-tactical level UAVs were also shot down – 1,351 units, which is related to repelling massive drone attacks across the country.

Enemy armored vehicles also continue to be eliminated: the destruction of 5 tanks and 4 armored combat vehicles was confirmed during the day. In addition, Ukrainian military personnel disabled 200 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers, which creates serious logistical obstacles for supplying Russian units at the front.

Statistics on aviation and naval assets

The figures for aviation losses (435 aircraft and 347 helicopters), air defense systems (1,293), and special equipment (4,062) remained unchanged over the day. The situation at sea also remains stable: 28 ships and boats, as well as 2 submarines, are listed among the destroyed vessels.

The General Staff emphasizes that due to the intensity of combat operations on several fronts simultaneously, the data is constantly being updated.

