06:55 AM • 1832 views
Over 70 drones and an Iskander ballistic missile: Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih lasted almost 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

Russia launched a combined attack on Kryvyi Rih, firing over 70 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, over 3,100 subscribers were left without electricity, and miners were trapped.

The combined Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih lasted almost a day - Russia launched more than 70 drones and a ballistic missile at the city, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Until late at night, the enemy continued to attack our city with attack UAVs; in total, the combined attack lasted almost a day and was aimed at civilian infrastructure and facilities. During the day, Kryvyi Rih was attacked by more than 70 UAVs and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

- Vilkul wrote.

"The Russian army terrorized Kryvyi Rih and the district, directing drones. As a result of the strikes, fires broke out, and civilian infrastructure was damaged," said Oleksandr Ganzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, in Telegram in his night summary.

"The main thing, thank God, is no casualties. Infrastructure facilities were significantly damaged. Several fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished," said the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

"As a result of enemy attacks and damage to infrastructure facilities, more than 3,100 subscribers are without electricity. Restoration work is underway. The water utility system is partially operating on generators, water supply is provided, but pressure may be reduced in some places. The boiler houses were successfully restarted at night and are working. More than 90 miners were trapped in the mines; by morning, rescuers completed the rescue operation, which lasted more than 10 hours. Thank God, all miners are already on the surface," Vilkul said.

According to Ganzha, Synelnykivshchyna was also under enemy fire. The enemy used UAVs against the Vasylkiv community. Two people were injured - a 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy. A private house and a car were destroyed, and another house was damaged. An outbuilding and a farm were damaged.

It was also restless in the Nikopol district. The aggressor shelled Nikopol and the Myrivska community with artillery and Grad MLRS, Ganzha said.

Julia Shramko

