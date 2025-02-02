Over 50 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: Ukrainian Defense Forces repel 25 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk sector - General Staff

The occupants are trying to break through, focusing their efforts on the Pokrovske and Kupyanske directions. UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the day, 52 combat engagements took place in the frontline.

Ukrainian border towns and villages are suffering from Russian attacks.

Today, the following localities were affected: Oleksandrivka, Chernihiv region; Stepok, Ponomarenky, Popivka, Hirky, Ryasne, Progress, Slavhorod, Turya, Bachivsk, Bobylivka, Sumy region. Oleksandrivka in Sumy region and Hremyachka in Chernihiv region were hit by air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy initiated combat actions of varying intensity twenty-five times today.

Ukrainian troops are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenyi Pole, Tarasivka, Myrolyubivka, Promen, Kotlyarivka, Oleksiyivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Six more firefights are currently underway.

In the Liman sector, the Russian Federation attacked Ukrainian troops' positions six times near Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Yampolivka and in the direction of Serebryanka.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy has made 12 attempts to advance to our positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and Lozova since the beginning of the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, seven engagements are ongoing.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled one attack by enemy troops near Ivano-Daryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one firefight took place in the vicinity of Chasovyi Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy tried to advance twice in the areas of Toretsk and Krymske.

The occupants also tried to break through in the direction of Kostiantynopil in the Novopavlivka sector, but were stopped by our defenders.

In the Huliaipil sector, the aggressor launched an air strike in the area of Novopil.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has not conducted any active operations in the Kharkiv, Huliaypillia, Orikhivske and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled two invaders' attacks, and two more engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes using four guided bombs.

Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear. Ukraine's defenders stop the enemy, hold the line and destroy Russian plans.

Russian ombudsman unexpectedly praises Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region