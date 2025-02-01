ukenru
Russian ombudsman unexpectedly praises Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region

Russian ombudsman unexpectedly praises Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kursk region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48434 views

Russian Ombudsman Moskalkova said that the Ukrainian military shared food with residents of the Kursk region. According to her, the Ukrainians were taken to Sumy and then returned to Russia through Belarus.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that Ukraine should not be seen only as an "evil empire" and told how the Ukrainian military shared food with residents of the Kursk region. This was reported by  Russian media with reference to Moskalkova's speech in the State Duma on January 30, UNN reports.

Details

Moskalkova said she had spoken with residents of the Kursk region who were allegedly taken to Ukraine and then returned to Russia. They told "different things," Moskalkova said.

The Ukrainian military took them to Sumy, and from Sumy they were taken to Russia through Belarus-they told different stories. They also told about how Ukrainian soldiers brought them food and shared the last of their

- Moskalkova said.

"We should not dehumanize them and see them only as an 'evil empire'. Ukrainians are different," the Russian official added.

Image

The ombudsman also said that Russians should not "dehumanize" and see Ukrainian fighters as "only an evil empire" because they are "different.

Recall 

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is maintaining a "buffer zone" in the Kursk region to protect Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian troop offensives. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

