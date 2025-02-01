Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova said that Ukraine should not be seen only as an "evil empire" and told how the Ukrainian military shared food with residents of the Kursk region. This was reported by Russian media with reference to Moskalkova's speech in the State Duma on January 30, UNN reports.

Moskalkova said she had spoken with residents of the Kursk region who were allegedly taken to Ukraine and then returned to Russia. They told "different things," Moskalkova said.

The Ukrainian military took them to Sumy, and from Sumy they were taken to Russia through Belarus-they told different stories. They also told about how Ukrainian soldiers brought them food and shared the last of their - Moskalkova said.

"We should not dehumanize them and see them only as an 'evil empire'. Ukrainians are different," the Russian official added.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine is maintaining a "buffer zone" in the Kursk region to protect Sumy and Kharkiv from Russian troop offensives.

