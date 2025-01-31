DPRK soldiers withdrawn from Kursk region, but may return: Russians likely to find new ways to deploy them - NYT

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 28197 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68073 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102959 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106317 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124392 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102465 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130162 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103564 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113312 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116915 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106900 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103471 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94114 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112910 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107363 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 28197 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124392 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130162 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163013 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153079 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1660 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8951 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107368 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138705 views
Actual
DPRK soldiers withdrawn from Kursk region, but may return: Russians likely to find new ways to deploy them - NYT

DPRK soldiers withdrawn from Kursk region, but may return: Russians likely to find new ways to deploy them - NYT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108718 views

DPRK troops were withdrawn from the front line after heavy losses and disorganization. Their numbers have been halved in three months, but the United States allows for the possibility of their return after additional training.

In three months, the number of North Koreans on the frontline of the Russian-Ukrainian war has decreased - for several weeks, mercenaries from the DPRK have not been seen on the front. U.S. officials suggest that the DPRK military needs additional training and may be returned to the front line in some time.

Transmits UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

North Korean soldiers who joined the Russian armed forces in the battle against Ukrainian troops have been withdrawn from the front line after suffering heavy casualties, the NYT reports, citing Ukrainian and American officials.

North Korean troops have not been seen on the front for about two weeks, officials said on condition of anonymity.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the number of North Koreans at the front has been halved in three months. Although earlier, the arrival of about 11,000 North Korean troops in Russia in November 2024 caused some concern in Ukraine, particularly among Ukraine's allies in the West.

At the moment, we are talking about disorganization in the ranks of the DPRK military and their lack of cohesion with Russian units, which also led to losses.

IAEA head to visit Kyiv next week: details of the visit31.01.25, 02:25 • 103788 views

From the moment they arrived on the battlefield, North Korean soldiers were left to their own devices, advancing with few armored vehicles and rarely stopping to regroup or retreat, according to Ukrainian officials and troops on the front lines.

U.S. officials conclude that the decision to withdraw North Korean troops from the front line is unlikely to be permanent. 

It is quite possible that the North Koreans may return after additional training or after the Russians find new ways to deploy them to avoid such heavy losses.

- US representatives say.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops have launched a new offensive in the Kursk region of Russia, The New York Times reports. Last year, the Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to occupy more than 800 km of Russian territory, and later Russian troops managed to retake part of this area.

Kremlin signals efforts to persuade trump to agree to putin's demands - ISW31.01.25, 06:59 • 32135 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising