IAEA head to visit Kyiv next week: details of the visit

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi will arrive in Ukraine next week “for a high-level meeting” in Kyiv. This is reported by UNN with reference to the agency's website.

It is noted that the visit is scheduled for February 4. This will be the 11th mission to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, under the personal leadership of the Director General.

The talks are scheduled to discuss the IAEA's ongoing efforts to prevent a nuclear accident during a military conflict.

As long as this horrific war continues, the IAEA will remain present and active, focused on doing everything we can to maintain nuclear safety in extremely difficult circumstances. As the overall situation is still volatile and fragile, our work there remains essential - Raphael Grossi said

“Last week, the IAEA teams working at Ukraine's nuclear power plants (NPPs) continued to report on the continuing risks faced by the facilities, as well as numerous signs of military activity in the vicinity of the facilities,” the agency added.

The IAEA teams at other NPPs in Ukraine and at Chornobyl continue to report airborne alarms on a daily basis. At Khmelnytsky, South Ukraine and Chornobyl, the teams were informed that drones were detected at various distances from the sites - the post says.

According to the agency, the IAEA teams in Khmelnytsky, Rivne, southern Ukraine and Chernobyl rotated last week. The team at ZNPP will rotate next week.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Raphael Grossi is planning to visit Russia in early February 2025. According to rosz media, Grossi will meet with rosatom director alexei likhachev and discuss the situation at the occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (nPP).

