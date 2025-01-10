IAEA finds traces of cluster munitions at Ukrainian power substations

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) made three visits to Ukrainian power substations in late 2024. During the inspections, the remnants of cluster munitions were found on the territory of the facilities. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports.

Mr. Korikov reminded that by the decision of the country's political leadership - the President of Ukraine and the Minister of Energy - Ukraine has extended the IAEA international monitoring to include electrical substations, which are responsible for supplying energy from nuclear power plants to the power grid or, if necessary, supplying electricity to nuclear power plants' own needs, as is currently the case at ZNPP.

As part of this activity, as of the end of 2024, three visits by IAEA experts to electrical substations were made, with the issuance of relevant recommendations and documentation of the impact of the war. I can even say that the IAEA experts recorded the remains of cluster munitions on the territory of these substations. This has been documented, and it once again testifies to Russia's terrorist unlawful actions - said Oleg Korikov.

Earlier it was reported that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission documented damage to Ukrainian NPPs critical to their operation as a result of Russian attacks in November-December.