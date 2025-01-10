IAEA finds traces of cluster munitions at Ukrainian power substations

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 13609 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138425 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 122501 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 130534 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 131156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165917 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109797 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 160011 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104325 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113900 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 72491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124319 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 122774 views

03:20 PM • 122774 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding
06:08 PM • 67139 views

06:08 PM • 67139 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 81571 views

06:35 PM • 81571 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 138425 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 138425 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 165917 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 165917 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 160011 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 187983 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 177332 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 177332 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 122774 views

03:20 PM • 122774 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 124319 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140999 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 132789 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132789 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 150182 views
IAEA finds traces of cluster munitions at Ukrainian power substations

IAEA finds traces of cluster munitions at Ukrainian power substations

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24271 views

IAEA experts conducted three visits to Ukrainian power substations at the end of last year. During the inspections, they found remnants of cluster munitions and documented damage to critical nuclear power plant infrastructure.

Experts  from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) made three visits to Ukrainian power substations in late 2024. During the inspections, the remnants of cluster munitions were found on the territory of the facilities. This was announced by SNRIU Chairman, Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine Oleh Korikov during a briefing, UNN reports.

Mr. Korikov reminded that by the decision of the country's political leadership - the President of Ukraine and the Minister of Energy - Ukraine has extended the IAEA international monitoring to include electrical substations, which are responsible for supplying energy from nuclear power plants to the power grid or, if necessary, supplying electricity to nuclear power plants' own needs, as is currently the case at ZNPP.

As part of this activity, as of the end of 2024, three visits by IAEA experts to electrical substations were made, with the issuance of relevant recommendations and documentation of the impact of the war. I can even say that the IAEA experts recorded the remains of cluster munitions on the territory of these substations. This has been documented, and it once again testifies to Russia's terrorist unlawful actions

- said Oleg Korikov.

Earlier it was reported that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission documented damage to Ukrainian NPPs critical to their operation as a result of Russian attacks in November-December.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
ukraineUkraine

