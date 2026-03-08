Over 120 clashes recorded on the front line in the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

$43.810.0050.900.00
March 7, 01:30 PM • 24459 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
March 7, 12:32 PM • 62840 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
March 7, 10:22 AM • 35940 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM • 37393 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 54598 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 59237 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 66715 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 45431 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 92049 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 30926 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
Publications
Exclusives
Turkey deploys F-16 fighter jets to Cyprus - ReutersMarch 7, 09:41 PM • 9324 views
Paratroopers of the 77th Airmobile Brigade showed the elimination of a group of occupiers near Zahryzove in the Kupyansk directionVideoMarch 7, 09:59 PM • 11533 views
Trump to Starmer: We don't need people who enter wars after we've already wonPhotoMarch 7, 10:32 PM • 12259 views
Ukrzaliznytsia delays a number of international and domestic trains due to shellingMarch 8, 12:12 AM • 12069 views
CPD: Russia spreads fake news about Ukrainian air defense being responsible for the deaths of 11 people in Kharkiv01:58 AM • 15290 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 55922 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 63054 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 92044 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 58313 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 65855 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Europe
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"March 7, 01:15 PM • 19663 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'March 7, 12:43 PM • 22358 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuitMarch 7, 09:47 AM • 24053 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 25215 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 25285 views
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Gold
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Over 120 clashes recorded on the front line in the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

121 combat engagements were recorded during the day, the enemy used almost 10,000 kamikaze drones. The Defense Forces hit 11 areas of concentration of Russian manpower.

Over 120 clashes recorded on the front line in the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, March 7, 121 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched three missile strikes using 33 missiles, 86 air strikes, dropping 254 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The aggressor also used 9837 kamikaze drones and carried out 3514 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 49 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The settlements of Pysantsi, Kolomyitsi, Pokrovske, Chornenkove, Pidhavrylivka, Lisne, Svitla Dolyna, Zelena Dibrova, Kopani, Charivne, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Veselianka, and Malokaterynivka were hit.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit eleven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, two UAV control points, and an enemy electronic warfare system.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 139 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements over the past day, including four using MLRS. Three air strikes were launched using eight KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Hrafske, Vilcha, Zybine, Pishchane, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Serednie, Novyi Myr, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kalenyky, Dronivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked towards Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 20 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Nykanorivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Vorone.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Myrny, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 930 people. The enemy lost five tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launcher systems, 2558 unmanned aerial vehicles, 19 missiles, 289 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to March 8, 2026, Russian losses exceeded 1.2 million people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
