Over 120 clashes recorded on the front line in the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, March 7, 121 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched three missile strikes using 33 missiles, 86 air strikes, dropping 254 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The aggressor also used 9837 kamikaze drones and carried out 3514 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 49 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The settlements of Pysantsi, Kolomyitsi, Pokrovske, Chornenkove, Pidhavrylivka, Lisne, Svitla Dolyna, Zelena Dibrova, Kopani, Charivne, Rivne, Huliaipilske, Veselianka, and Malokaterynivka were hit.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit eleven areas of concentration of manpower and equipment, two UAV control points, and an enemy electronic warfare system.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 139 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions and settlements over the past day, including four using MLRS. Three air strikes were launched using eight KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Hrafske, Vilcha, Zybine, Pishchane, and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Pishchane, Kurylivka, Kivsharivka, and Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of Serednie, Novyi Myr, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped 12 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kalenyky, Dronivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and Pazeno.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked towards Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 20 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Novopidhorodne, Nykanorivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked four times in the areas of Verbove, Novohryhorivka, and Vorone.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 12 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Myrny, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct any attacks.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no assault actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 930 people. The enemy lost five tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 55 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launcher systems, 2558 unmanned aerial vehicles, 19 missiles, 289 units of automotive equipment, and three units of special equipment.

Recall

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to March 8, 2026, Russian losses exceeded 1.2 million people.