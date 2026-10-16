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OSINT analysts showed the likely location of the strike and fire at a Gazprom plant near Surgut

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Following a drone attack on a Gazprom plant near Surgut, a fire broke out. OSINT identified the likely location of the strike; the extent of the damage is being clarified.

OSINT analysts showed the likely location of the strike and fire at a Gazprom plant near Surgut

In Russia's Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, a fire broke out at the Viktor Chernomyrdin Condensate Stabilization Plant, owned by Gazprom, following a drone attack. The facility is located near Surgut, more than 2,000 km from the Ukrainian border. ASTRA reports this, citing the results of an OSINT analysis, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the attack took place during the day on October 16. The local governor reported the drone strike. After the impact, a fire broke out on the facility's grounds, and thick black smoke rose over the industrial zone.

ASTRA OSINT analyst examined the available materials, including data provided by the Supernova+ channel, and established the probable location of the strike. According to the analyst's conclusions, the fire started at a technological facility in the central part of the plant's industrial zone.

What is known about the attacked facility

The plant is considered the largest processing facility in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug. It specializes in processing gas condensate and producing various types of fuel.

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In particular, the facility produces winter diesel fuel, TS-1 aviation fuel, as well as AI-95-K5 and AI-92-K5 motor gasoline.

Since 2012, the plant has been named after Viktor Chernomyrdin, the former prime minister of Russia and ambassador of the Russian Federation to Ukraine. This is the first known Ukrainian drone attack on the facility. The extent of the damage and possible consequences for its operations are currently being clarified.

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Stepan Haftko

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