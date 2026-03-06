Oschadbank employees detained in Hungary have been working at the bank for 3 to 21 years, and all seized valuables belong to the institution - statement

$43.810.09
50.900.07
ukenru
12:20 PM • 1630 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 9842 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 11242 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 13689 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 15081 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 14313 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
07:00 AM • 13214 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 20550 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 33296 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 35755 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
61%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Scientists successfully grew chickpeas in simulated lunar soil for future space missionsPhotoMarch 6, 04:00 AM • 13761 views
Oil prices show record weekly increase due to Middle East escalationPhotoMarch 6, 04:18 AM • 15745 views
Iran claims destruction of American F-15E fighter jet and massive missile strikeMarch 6, 04:50 AM • 19747 views
Hungary says it detained Ukrainians with armored cars in 'money laundering' case09:52 AM • 7664 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 14717 views
Publications
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operations11:16 AM • 6776 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcements09:52 AM • 14855 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 39453 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 70749 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 83287 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Pyshnyi
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Hungary
United States
Iran
United Arab Emirates
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears arrested in California on suspicion of DUIMarch 6, 02:40 AM • 20752 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 18639 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 20934 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 42163 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 48548 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Gold
Film
Shahed-136

Oschadbank employees detained in Hungary have been working at the bank for 3 to 21 years, and all seized valuables belong to the institution - statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Seven Oschadbank employees who were escorting armored vehicles are being illegally held in Hungary. The bank demands their immediate release and the return of valuables worth $40 million, €35 million, and 9 kg of gold.

Oschadbank employees detained in Hungary have been working at the bank for 3 to 21 years, and all seized valuables belong to the institution - statement

All employees of Oschadbank's collection service, illegally detained in Hungary, have extensive experience working there: from 3-4 years to 17-21 years, the state financial institution said in a statement on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to official data received by Oschadbank, seven of its employees, who accompanied the collection vehicles groundlessly detained in Hungary, are being illegally held in one of Hungary's law enforcement agencies. Representatives of the consular service have not yet been allowed to see the detainees. Oschadbank also did not receive any notifications from the Hungarian side either before or after the detention.

The bank sees no possible legal basis for the detention of collection vehicles and accompanying personnel who were on a traditional trip.

- the statement says.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the transportation of foreign currency and banking metals has been carried out exclusively by land. Similar trips are carried out by Oschadbank's collection vehicles weekly. Oschadbank has a corresponding license for international transportation, issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

All employees of the collection service, illegally detained in Hungary, have extensive experience working at Oschadbank: from 3-4 years to 17-21 years.

The valuables that were in the stolen cars belong to the state-owned Oschadbank. These are funds entrusted to the bank by citizens and businesses of Ukraine. They were transported from Austria for further use in circulation and to saturate Ukraine's cash market. The total amount of Oschadbank's funds, whose fate is currently unknown, is 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of gold.

- the message says.

Oschadbank demands the immediate release of its employees and the return of the detained vehicles and valuables of the state bank.

Recall

Oschadbank announced the groundless detention of two collection vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

In Hungary, it was stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with collection vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldFinance
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Gold
Oschadbank
Austria
Hungary
Ukraine