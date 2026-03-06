Oschadbank employees detained in Hungary have been working at the bank for 3 to 21 years, and all seized valuables belong to the institution - statement

All employees of Oschadbank's collection service, illegally detained in Hungary, have extensive experience working there: from 3-4 years to 17-21 years, the state financial institution said in a statement on Friday, writes UNN.

According to official data received by Oschadbank, seven of its employees, who accompanied the collection vehicles groundlessly detained in Hungary, are being illegally held in one of Hungary's law enforcement agencies. Representatives of the consular service have not yet been allowed to see the detainees. Oschadbank also did not receive any notifications from the Hungarian side either before or after the detention.

The bank sees no possible legal basis for the detention of collection vehicles and accompanying personnel who were on a traditional trip. - the statement says.

It is noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the transportation of foreign currency and banking metals has been carried out exclusively by land. Similar trips are carried out by Oschadbank's collection vehicles weekly. Oschadbank has a corresponding license for international transportation, issued by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety.

All employees of the collection service, illegally detained in Hungary, have extensive experience working at Oschadbank: from 3-4 years to 17-21 years.

The valuables that were in the stolen cars belong to the state-owned Oschadbank. These are funds entrusted to the bank by citizens and businesses of Ukraine. They were transported from Austria for further use in circulation and to saturate Ukraine's cash market. The total amount of Oschadbank's funds, whose fate is currently unknown, is 40 million US dollars, 35 million euros, and 9 kg of gold. - the message says.

Oschadbank demands the immediate release of its employees and the return of the detained vehicles and valuables of the state bank.

Oschadbank announced the groundless detention of two collection vehicles and the disappearance of seven employees in Hungary on March 5.

In Hungary, it was stated that seven Ukrainian citizens, detained with collection vehicles carrying money and gold in Hungary, had already been expelled from the country on Friday, March 6.