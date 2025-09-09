$41.250.03
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 33718 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 59885 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 53144 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 33462 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29133 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27939 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39891 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 58170 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29311 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
OSCE Permanent Council at special meeting confirmed strong support for Ukraine in response to Russian terror – MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

A special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna condemned Russia's terrorist acts in Ukraine. International partners expressed support for Kyiv and called for Russia to be held accountable.

OSCE Permanent Council at special meeting confirmed strong support for Ukraine in response to Russian terror – MFA

Today in Vienna, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council was held, dedicated to the response to Russia's terrorist acts in Ukraine, where international partners unanimously expressed support for Kyiv and called for Russia to be held accountable for its crimes. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today in Vienna, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to Russian terror demonstrated strong support for Ukraine. Despite desperate efforts, Russia will not escape responsibility for the war crimes and atrocities committed in Ukraine.

— reported the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha.

Representatives of numerous countries — from Finland to Australia and Japan — clearly condemned the escalation of terror and emphasized that the only way is an immediate cessation of Russian aggression.

Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)07.09.25, 04:43 • 28249 views

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed gratitude to partners for their solidarity and condolences to the victims of the latest Russian attacks and their families, emphasizing the importance of international support for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and overcoming the consequences of the war.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called the killing of civilians in Yarova cynical against the backdrop of the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. President Zelenskyy reported that an aerial bomb hit the village when people were receiving pensions.

Earlier, representatives of 60 diplomatic missions visited the damaged building of the Government of Ukraine after Russian shelling. Diplomats were shown the consequences of the attacks and informed about the work of rescue services.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe
Vienna
Australia
Finland
Japan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv