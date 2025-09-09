OSCE Permanent Council at special meeting confirmed strong support for Ukraine in response to Russian terror – MFA

Today in Vienna, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council was held, dedicated to the response to Russia's terrorist acts in Ukraine, where international partners unanimously expressed support for Kyiv and called for Russia to be held accountable for its crimes. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today in Vienna, a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in response to Russian terror demonstrated strong support for Ukraine. Despite desperate efforts, Russia will not escape responsibility for the war crimes and atrocities committed in Ukraine. — reported the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha.

Representatives of numerous countries — from Finland to Australia and Japan — clearly condemned the escalation of terror and emphasized that the only way is an immediate cessation of Russian aggression.

Night attack on Kyiv: child among dead, 18 more people injured (photo)

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed gratitude to partners for their solidarity and condolences to the victims of the latest Russian attacks and their families, emphasizing the importance of international support for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities and overcoming the consequences of the war.

Recall

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha called the killing of civilians in Yarova cynical against the backdrop of the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly. President Zelenskyy reported that an aerial bomb hit the village when people were receiving pensions.

Earlier, representatives of 60 diplomatic missions visited the damaged building of the Government of Ukraine after Russian shelling. Diplomats were shown the consequences of the attacks and informed about the work of rescue services.