Night attack on Kyiv: apartment building partially destroyed, 11 injured (updated)

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. The city authorities reported numerous fires, destruction, and casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv on Saturday, September 6, at 9:47 PM.

As reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as of 05:00 AM:

In Sviatoshynskyi district

a 9-story residential building was severely damaged — floors 4 to 8 were partially destroyed;

fragments hit a 16-story residential building, causing a fire on the 15th-16th floors;

fires as a result of the enemy attack also occurred in two other 9-story residential buildings;

cars are burning near a car service station;

warehouse premises are burning.

In Darnytskyi district

in a 4-story building, a fire occurred on the 3rd and 4th floors and partial destruction of the third floor of the building.

Already 11 victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. 5 of them were hospitalized. Others received medical assistance on the spot - Klitschko wrote at 05:13 AM.

Recall

In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian UAV attack on the night of September 7, a pregnant woman was injured.

In the first week of September, Russia used more than 1,300 attack UAVs and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine - Zelenskyy