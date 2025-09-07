$41.350.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Night attack on Kyiv: apartment building partially destroyed, 11 injured (updated)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2886 views

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kyiv. Fires and destruction were recorded in Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts, 11 people are known to have been injured, including a pregnant woman.

Night attack on Kyiv: apartment building partially destroyed, 11 injured (updated)

On the night of September 7, Russia attacked the capital of Ukraine. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in various districts of the city. The city authorities reported numerous fires, destruction, and casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and Kyiv City Military Administration.

Details

An air raid alert was declared in Kyiv on Saturday, September 6, at 9:47 PM.

As reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as of 05:00 AM:

In Sviatoshynskyi district

  • a 9-story residential building was severely damaged — floors 4 to 8 were partially destroyed;
    • fragments hit a 16-story residential building, causing a fire on the 15th-16th floors;
      • fires as a result of the enemy attack also occurred in two other 9-story residential buildings;
        • cars are burning near a car service station;
          • warehouse premises are burning.

            In Darnytskyi district

            • in a 4-story building, a fire occurred on the 3rd and 4th floors and partial destruction of the third floor of the building.

              Already 11 victims as a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv. 5 of them were hospitalized. Others received medical assistance on the spot

              - Klitschko wrote at 05:13 AM.

              Recall

              In Kyiv, as a result of the Russian UAV attack on the night of September 7, a pregnant woman was injured.

              Vita Zelenetska

