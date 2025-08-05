Ordered a Grad strike on the center of Kherson: Russian artillery regiment commander Zharkov заочно received a life sentence

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
12:15 PM • 19326 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 22820 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 52360 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 32193 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 29998 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 34067 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 80448 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119683 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80432 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 139989 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 41108 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 18746 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 74804 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the war10:41 AM • 13125 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 39060 views
Publications
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 19291 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 39856 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 52322 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 80419 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 119659 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
Denmark
Spain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 47552 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 69868 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 62972 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 67169 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 369301 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Oil
Hand grenade
Pistol
MIM-23 Hawk

Ordered a Grad strike on the center of Kherson: Russian artillery regiment commander Zharkov заочно received a life sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

A Ukrainian court заочно sentenced Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zharkov to life imprisonment for a missile strike on Kherson in December 2022. The shelling killed 13 people, injured 60, and destroyed civilian infrastructure.

Ordered a Grad strike on the center of Kherson: Russian artillery regiment commander Zharkov заочно received a life sentence

In Ukraine, Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zharkov of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was заочно sentenced to life imprisonment for a missile strike on Kherson, which killed 13 people and wounded 60, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office and the Security Service of Ukraine.

Prosecutors proved in court that in late December 2022, the lieutenant colonel of the Russian armed forces – commander of the 8th Artillery Regiment of the Coastal Defense of the 22nd Army Corps of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, acting on orders from the higher command of the Russian Federation, organized massive shelling of civilian infrastructure in the city center of Kherson 

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is noted that under his command, units of the Russian armed forces launched rocket and high-explosive fragmentation shells at densely populated areas of the regional center. According to the case materials, residential buildings, a hospital, and other social facilities in the city center came under fire.

As a result of his criminal actions, 13 civilians died, and another 60 people were injured. Dozens of residential infrastructure facilities, municipal property, and transport were destroyed 

- the report says.

The Security Service reported that it was about Lieutenant Colonel Dmytro Zharkikh. Zharkikh's subordinates carried out the massive strike on the frontline city from the left bank of Kherson region.

Subsequently, for the murder of civilians and the destruction of the social infrastructure of the regional center, Putin "honored" the 8th Artillery Regiment of the Russian Federation, awarding it the title of "Guards" 

- noted the SBU.

Following public prosecution by prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the court found the lieutenant colonel of the Russian Armed Forces guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The war criminal was заочно sentenced to life imprisonment. This is the first verdict in cases concerning the shelling of Kherson.

Addition

SBU employees identified and published data on a representative of the separate unmanned aviation brigade GROM "Kaskad". This brigade launches "Shahed"-type drones on the territory of Ukraine and strikes civilian and humanitarian infrastructure, terrorizing the civilian population.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported suspicions to two Russian servicemen for murders and cruel treatment of civilians in Bucha.

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Kherson