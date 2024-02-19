Orban says Ukrainian agricultural products "should not enter the European market"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has called for keeping Ukrainian agricultural products out of the European market, reports Magyar Nemzet, writes UNN.

"The problem for European farmers is that Brussels sets rules that make production more and more expensive for them," Fidesz quoted Viktor Orban as saying in connection with the demonstrations of European farmers.

In a video uploaded to the main government party's social media page, the Hungarian prime minister reportedly said that this is also happening in Hungary, but "they allow agricultural products to be imported into Europe from countries that do not have the same rules.

"This means that Ukrainian agricultural products should not enter the European market," Orban said.

According to him, "no one listens to farmers, they feel that the distance between them and decision-makers in Brussels is as far as the sky is from the ground," the newspaper writes. "This is impossible. The rules need to be changed," the Hungarian prime minister said.

