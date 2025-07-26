Orban made a new statement regarding Ukraine: strategic cooperation instead of EU membership

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has proposed "strategic" cooperation to Ukraine instead of irreversible European integration. He believes that Ukraine's membership in the EU would allegedly bring the war to Europe, UNN reports.

Details

"Hungary offers strategic cooperation with Ukraine – pragmatic, flexible, and based on mutual interests, not irreversible integration. Ukraine's EU membership would bring the war to the heart of Europe, and our families should not face this risk. These times demand calm judgment, not theatrical threats," Orbán wrote on social media platform X.

Addition

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán previously stated that his country had stopped Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Orbán also recently again issued threats against the EU. He stated that he would vote against the EU budget for 2028-2034, which provides for the allocation of 100 billion euros to support Ukraine.