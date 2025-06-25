Orbán: Russia is not a "real threat" to NATO, and keeping Ukraine out of the alliance is my "job"

Russia is not strong enough to pose a real threat to NATO, as the alliance is "much stronger", Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said upon arrival at the summit, also calling it his "job" to ensure that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, UNN writes, citing Reuters and Index.hu.

Details

"The real threat is not security, but the economy and the loss of our competitiveness in world trade," Orban said.

"NATO has no business in Ukraine. Ukraine, like Russia, is not a member of NATO, and it is my job to keep it that way," Orban said, as quoted by Index.hu.

"I think Russia is not strong enough to pose a real threat to us. We are much stronger," Orban said.

Orban also said that Trump is a "man of common sense".

"This means that new wars are getting shorter and old wars are running out of fuel, which is a consequence of his activities," he said.

Addition

Earlier, Orban already stated that Russia is not a threat to NATO.