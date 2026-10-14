Operation "Vivaldi": The Third Army Corps announced the liberation of another 101 km²

The Defense Forces have liberated another 101 sq. km of Ukrainian land as part of Operation "Vivaldi" in the Lyman direction. Over the entire course of the operation, 16 settlements have been returned to Ukraine's full control and 277 km² have been liberated. This was reported on October 14 by the commander of the Third Army Corps, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, and by the corps, UNN writes.

The fourth season of Operation "Vivaldi": Biletskyi announced the capture of another 101 km² - the corps reported.

"The Third Army Corps and attached units liberated another three settlements—Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodiazi—Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi said in his address. During the fourth stage of "Vivaldi," the enemy lost approximately 3,000 soldiers, while Ukraine regained 101 km² of territory."

As reported by the corps, "the operation, which began with the elimination of Russian infiltration, developed into a rapid and large-scale offensive. The disoriented occupiers began losing control over their units, where genuine chaos broke out."

"We did not allow the enemy to outflank the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and trap it in a pincer, and we also protected the Kharkiv–Sloviansk highway. The enemy was unable to cut the key logistical artery of our grouping in Donbas. We disrupted the offensive of the ‘West’ grouping and forced it to redeploy part of the units of the 1st Tank Army, which eased the pressure on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi," Andrii Biletskyi said.

Over the entire course of the operation, we returned 16 settlements to Ukraine's full control and liberated 277 km². The enemy's losses amount to 8,000 Russian soldiers - the corps stated.

"The four seasons of "Vivaldi" are complete. But the music continues," the Third Army Corps emphasized.