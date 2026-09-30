Zelenskyy met with participants in Operation "Vivaldi" and presented awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the soldiers carrying out Operation "Vivaldi" at the command post of the Third Army Corps. He also met with soldiers of the 21st Separate Kraken Unmanned Systems Regiment, who are also taking part in Operation "Vivaldi." The head of state reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

He also spoke with the commanders of the units directly involved in the operation. They discussed the needs in detail, including artillery and financial support. A very promising area at present is replacing our soldiers with ground-based robotic systems wherever possible. During "Vivaldi," this element made it possible to accomplish a great deal. We will scale this up so that, as often as possible, the most dangerous tasks at the front are carried out by a drone instead of a soldier - Zelenskyy said in a statement.

The president also awarded soldiers of the 21st Regiment, the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, and the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion for their participation in Operation "Vivaldi."

A serious operation, important in many respects for our defense in general and in Donbas in particular. Over its three seasons, the Defense Forces of Ukraine thwarted the Russians’ plans to break through to the rear of the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration and stabilized the situation in this section of the front - Zelenskyy noted.

We will remind you

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that over the course of a week, the Russians had lost 10,660 military personnel killed and wounded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have achieved results in the Lyman direction during Operation "Vivaldi."