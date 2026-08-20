Operation "Themis": NABU and SAPO, following Operation "Forrest Gump," exposed a raiding scheme and released a video; new suspicions announced

The NABU and SAPO have published details and a video concerning another episode in the case involving the exposed criminal organization, dubbed Operation "Themis", concerning a raiding scheme that included interference with the Justice Ministry’s networks; new suspects have been notified, UNN writes.

As noted by the NABU and SAPO, the criminal organization’s activities were not limited to the legalization of illegally obtained funds. Law enforcement agencies reported such a scheme the day before.

Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO revealed details of a UAH 150 million scheme involving the Deputy Head of the OPU, a former MP, and others

The NABU and SAPO exposed a scheme in which members of a criminal organization raided real estate and other assets belonging to legal entities by unauthorized interference in the operation of the information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, and by forging court decisions and documents confirming ownership rights - the SAPO and NABU stated in a published video in which they provided details

"Forrest Gump" operation: NABU reports that notices of suspicion have been issued

As part of a special operation to eliminate high-level corruption, the NABU and SAPO exposed a criminal organization led by a sitting and a former Member of Parliament of Ukraine, which included senior officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals. The criminal organization’s main objective was to seize high-value real estate and other corporate assets by unlawfully establishing control over business entities owned by other individuals, concerning which two co-organizers concluded a so-called conceptual agreement. Those involved carried out corporate raids by forging documents concerning ownership rights to such enterprises, as well as court decisions - NABU detective Oleksandr Ivanov said in a video released by the NABU and SAPO.

According to the NABU detective, "the value of the assets of the enterprises that members of the criminal organization illegally seized in the autumn of 2025 amounted to more than UAH 248 million, and in May 2026 they attempted to seize real estate in Kyiv worth more than UAH 207 million." "The purpose of seizing one of the enterprises was to gain control over real estate in central Kyiv worth more than half a billion hryvnias," the NABU detective added.

"To implement the scheme, those involved recruited hackers who, posing as state registrars, gained access to the register of legal entities and entered forged documents and false information about the transfer of ownership rights from the lawful owners to front persons. Within two days, the scheme’s participants re-registered the corporate rights to the seized enterprises in the names of persons under their control, who were in fact bodyguards of one of the crime’s co-organizers," the NABU detective said.

On August 19, 2026, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors notified members of the criminal organization that they were suspected of offenses under Articles 191, 206-2, 358, and 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing - NABU detective Oleksandr Ivanov stated.





To be continued...