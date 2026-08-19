"Forrest Gump" operation: NABU reports that notices of suspicion have been issued

On August 19, NABU and SAPO notified members of a criminal organization of suspicion after bail was posted in June for one of the suspects in the "Midas" case. They are suspected of organizing and facilitating the payment of bail using funds obtained through criminal means, NABU detective Mykhailo Romaniuk said in a video by NABU and SAPO about Operation "Forrest Gump," UNN reports.

On June 29, 2026, one of the suspects in the "Midas" case was released from custody on bail of UAH 150 million. And on August 19, 2026, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors notified members of a criminal organization of suspicion for organizing and facilitating the payment of this bail using funds obtained through criminal means. The actions of the participants in the crime were qualified under Part Three of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing. - the speaker said in a video by NABU and SAPO about Operation "Forrest Gump" — NABU detective Mykhailo Romaniuk.

Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO revealed details of a UAH 150 million scheme involving the Deputy Head of the OPU, a former MP, and others