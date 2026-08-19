Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO revealed details of a UAH 150 million scheme involving the Deputy Head of the OPU, a former MP, and others

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office released a video with more complete audio recordings and details of the case as part of a special operation codenamed "Forrest Gump" to expose a criminal organization. Among those involved in the case are a sitting and a former member of parliament, as well as senior officials of the Office of the President, UNN writes.

The NABU and SAPO, as part of a special operation to eliminate high-level corruption, exposed a group of individuals who organized and ensured the legalization of funds obtained through criminal means. The case concerns UAH 150 million in cash which, according to the investigation, was introduced into legal circulation through a number of accounts belonging to shell companies in order to pay bail for one of the members of the criminal organization in the "Midas" case. The group included the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, a former member of parliament, the chairman of the board of a state-owned bank, the chairman of the supervisory board of a state-owned bank, and other individuals. To implement the scheme, the group used a state-owned bank and the accounts of companies under its control. Each stage of the criminal plan was coordinated and controlled by him - NABU detective Mykhailo Romaniuk, the speaker in the video, stated.

According to him, "at the beginning of June, the organizers of the scheme gained de facto control over JSC Sense Bank. This enabled them to use it in their own interests."

"During the investigation, bureau detectives also recorded instances of interference aimed at placing people under their control in the NABU and other law enforcement agencies," the NABU detective continued.

Accompanying the released audio recordings, the NABU detective said that "the organizers of the scheme discuss the issue of posting bail for one of the members of the criminal organization in the "Midas" case."

"To legalize the funds, the perpetrators involved companies and individuals under their control," the NABU detective noted.

"In addition, the perpetrators involved the top management of the state-owned bank and coordinated the scheme for carrying it out with them," he said.

Accompanying the released audio recordings, the NABU detective also said that "a trusted associate of the former member of parliament talks about a meeting with the head of Sense Bank’s management board."

The video also contains video footage.

The NABU detective went on to say in the video that "on June 16, a meeting took place between the trusted associate of the former member of parliament and the chairman of Sense Bank’s management board. Subsequently, the trusted associate informed the former member of parliament about the agreements reached during the meeting."

In addition, while accompanying the recordings, the NABU detective said that "the former member of parliament speaks by telephone with the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine and tells him about the conversation between his trusted associate and the chairman of Sense Bank’s management board."

"The first tranche, amounting to UAH 50 million, was delivered to the office of the former member of parliament and divided. UAH 15 million was received by the trusted associate, while UAH 35 million was transferred to a cash-conversion center, the so-called laundry," the NABU detective said in the video.

"Immediately after the meeting, the former member of parliament informed his accomplice in the crime, an influential businessman, that the first tranche had been received," the NABU detective added.

"That same day, the second tranche, amounting to UAH 10 million, was delivered," he continued.

The NABU detective also said that "the chairman of Sense Bank’s supervisory board reports to the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine on the crediting of funds to the accounts of companies involved in the scheme."

"The third tranche, amounting to UAH 70 million, was delivered to the office of the former member of parliament and divided into two parts. UAH 20 million was received by the trusted associate, while UAH 50 million was transferred to the laundry," the NABU detective said in the video.

"They processed the final tranche, amounting to UAH 20 million, according to the same scheme," he said.

Operation "Forrest Gump" - what is known so far