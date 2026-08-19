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Operation "Forrest Gump" - what is known so far

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2710 views

The NABU and SAPO expose an organization involving MPs and officials from the Office of the President. Vadym Stolar confirmed the searches; other individuals involved are mentioned in the case.

Operation "Forrest Gump" - what is known so far

The NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization whose activities may have involved senior officials of the Office of the President and other individuals. NABU reports this, according to UNN.

Details

The NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization that operated under the leadership of current and former members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, with the participation of senior officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals. Details to follow

 - NABU said in a post.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko stated that searches were allegedly being conducted at the premises of the deputy head of the Office of the President.

Searches are currently being conducted at the premises of Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President

- the MP stated.

The searches were also commented on by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak. He claims that the special operation also involves a current MP from the former Opposition Platform – For Life party.

This is not about members of the Coalition (Servants). They are talking  about a member of the formal coalition. A sitting MP from the former Opposition Platform – For Life. A very well-known developer. And as for the deputy head of the Office of the President, this is very unexpected

- the MP said.

Meanwhile, former Opposition Platform – For Life MP Vadym Stolar confirmed reports of searches at his home.

In connection with inquiries from media representatives, I inform you that NABU investigative actions are being conducted at my home. I am openly cooperating with Bureau representatives. I am not obstructing the work of law enforcement officers in any way

 - Vadym Stolar stated.

In addition, according to information from sources of the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia publication in law enforcement agencies, the NABU and SAPO operation also concerns MP Maksym Mykytas, representatives of  Sense Bank, and officials of the Ministry of Justice.

The NABU and SAPO operation has been announced as involving not only Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the Office of the President, but also former Opposition Platform – For Life MP Vadym Stolar and former MP Maksym Mykytas. Officials of the Ministry of Justice and representatives of Sense Bank are also involved in the case

- the Dzerkalo Tyzhnia post says.

We remind you

The NABU and SAPO released a video from the case involving the special operation to expose a criminal organization.

Also, during searches in the case involving the criminal organization, they found a "crisis communication plan regarding the activities of the Temporary Investigative Commission of the Verkhovna Rada".

Alla Kiosak

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