Operation "Forrest Gump": NABU and SAPO presented audio recordings in a case involving an incumbent and a former MP, as well as officials from the Office of the President

screenshot from the video

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office released a video as part of a special operation codenamed "Forrest Gump" to expose a criminal organization. Among those involved in the case are a sitting and a former member of parliament, as well as high-ranking officials of the Office of the President, UNN writes.

Details

The released video concerns a "special operation to eliminate high-level corruption, 'Forrest Gump.'" Audio recordings from the case can also be heard in the video.

"NABU and SAPO are conducting a special operation to expose a criminal organization that operated under the leadership of current and former members of the Parliament of Ukraine and included high-ranking officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine and other individuals. Details will follow," the caption to the video says.

Update

Earlier, on August 19, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced a special operation to expose a criminal organization. Among those involved are a sitting and a former member of parliament, as well as high-ranking officials of the Office of the President.