Operation "Carthage": A senior Kyiv region police official was remanded in custody without bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on the deputy head of a department of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Region. The official is Oleksandr Demianchuk, who is another defendant in the "Carthage" case. The HACC press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

The court granted the motion filed by an NABU detective and approved by an SAPO prosecutor, and imposed pretrial detention through January 2, 2027, inclusive, without setting bail.

Demianchuk was served with a notice of suspicion of participation in a criminal organization, aiding and abetting torture committed by a state representative, as well as aiding and abetting the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit money. These crimes are provided for in Part 3 of Article 255, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 127, Part 5 of Article 27, and Part 3 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Context

In September 2026, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine reported on the "Carthage" operation to expose the "protection" of call centers and money laundering. NABU and SAPO stated that they had "exposed the activities of a criminal organization whose members systematically received illicit benefits from fraudulent call centers and laundered assets worth millions."

As part of this operation, 5 defendants were served with notices of suspicion of committing a number of crimes.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that Volodymyr Tsenov had been remanded in custody for 60 days with bail set at UAH 15 million. During searches, $45,000 was found in his possession.

Subsequently, bail of UAH 15 million was posted for Volodymyr Tsenov, the First Deputy Head of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police of Ukraine, who is one of the defendants in the "Carthage" case.