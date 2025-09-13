Operated in NATO country's airspace for about 50 minutes: Zelenskyy on Russian drone in Romania

Today, a Russian drone penetrated Romanian territory to a distance of about 10 kilometers and operated in the airspace of the NATO country for about 50 minutes. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Today, Romania scrambled combat aircraft due to a Russian drone in its airspace. According to current data, the drone penetrated Romanian territory to a distance of about 10 kilometers and operated in the airspace of the NATO country for about 50 minutes. Also today, Poland launched a military response to the threat of Russian attack drones. - Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Russian drones were in various regions of Ukraine almost all day. They were also in the northern regions, practically along the border with Belarus. According to preliminary information, Belarusian airspace was also used for entry into Ukrainian airspace in the direction of Volyn.

In Poland, ground-based air defense systems are on alert due to Russian drones over Ukraine - Tusk

The Russian military understands exactly where their drones are headed, how long they can stay in the air. The routes are always calculated. This cannot be an accident, a mistake, or self-activity of some lower-level commanders. This is an obvious expansion of the war by Russia, and that's how they do it. First small steps, and in the end big losses. - Zelenskyy added.

That is why, according to the President, it is always necessary to act preventively, based on the principle that there are no insignificant military threats from those who are used to destroying the independence and lives of others. Russia is used to it and must feel the consequences.

Sanctions against Russia are needed. Tariffs against Russian trade are needed. Joint protection is needed, and Ukraine has offered partners to create just such a protection system. Don't wait for dozens of "Shaheds" and ballistic missiles to finally make a decision. - Zelenskyy summarized.

Drone flew into Romanian territory: two F-16s tracked the UAV, but did not shoot it down

Let's add

On Saturday afternoon, the authorities published a RO-Alert message for the northern part of Tulcea County, informing citizens about the possibility of objects falling from the airspace and urging them to take protective measures. The Ministry of National Defense announced the mobilization of two F-16 aircraft after a drone was detected in Romanian airspace.