Opening the first cluster of negotiations with the EU may help overcome disagreements with Hungary regarding national minorities - European Commissioner
Kyiv • UNN
European Commissioner Kos stated that opening the first cluster of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU may help resolve disagreements with Hungary. Ukraine has fulfilled all the requirements for opening the cluster.
The opening of the first cluster within the framework of Ukraine's accession negotiations with the EU may give impetus to overcoming disagreements with Hungary, which is currently holding back Ukraine's European integration due to concerns about the rights of national minorities. This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, arriving at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on Tuesday, reports UNN.
Details
"Ukraine has done its homework. Therefore, it is ready for the first cluster to be opened. And now the Council has all the elements to make a decision," said Kos.
She stressed that last week the European Commission re-submitted documents on the second and sixth clusters for Ukraine and Moldova to the EU Council for consideration. If the current pace is maintained, all screenings could be completed by autumn.
"If we continue to work at the same speed as now, we will be able to conduct all screenings by autumn. And this will also be a message to Ukraine. Stay strong, continue to fight, continue to defend or fight corruption and, of course, take care of the rule of law," added the European Commissioner.
Also, according to her, the protection of minority rights is a key component of the negotiation process.
"Working with or protecting minorities is fundamentally important to the European Union, and it is a very important part of the negotiations. Therefore, in my opinion, it would be very good if we could open the first cluster, which will give Hungary the opportunity to get all the answers or solve the problems that arise for them regarding their minority in Ukraine," Kas explained.
Recall
Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported that the government approved roadmaps for opening the first cluster of Ukraine's accession negotiations with the EU and the corresponding negotiating position.
Thus, as noted in the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Ukraine has completed domestic procedures for opening negotiations with the EU on the first cluster.