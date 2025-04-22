OpenAI announced its readiness to buy the Chrome browser from Google

OpenAI is interested in acquiring the Chrome browser if a court orders Google to sell it as part of an antitrust review. This was announced by the head of ChatGPT (OpenAI product) Nick Turley. He is quoted by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

On Tuesday, April 22, ChatGPT chief Nick Turley was called by the Department of Justice to testify in a three-week trial to determine what changes Alphabet Inc. Google must make to its business after a federal judge ruled last year that the company monopolized the search market.

The head of ChatGPT said at the hearing that OpenAI would be interested in buying Google's Chrome browser if a federal court decided to spin it off into a separate company. - writes the publication.

According to Turley, integrating the browser with the company's products would allow for a deeper and more user-friendly user interface, as well as expand access to artificial intelligence technologies. He stressed that OpenAI "would offer truly incredible opportunities" if it had access to its own browser platform.

According to Bloomberg, ChatGPT is already available as a Chrome extension, but OpenAI is having difficulty distributing its product, especially on Android devices. Buying the browser could significantly strengthen the company's position in the ecosystem of mobile and web services.

It is noted that the US Department of Justice is demanding that Google sell the Chrome browser, terminate exclusivity contracts and transfer some data to competitors. A decision in the antitrust case is expected by August and could set a precedent similar to the breakup of AT&T in the 1980s.

