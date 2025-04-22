OpenAI announced its readiness to buy the Chrome browser from Google

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 14041 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 25262 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61188 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 75364 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 96820 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 119252 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 226188 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 118888 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85233 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

In Ukraine, Member of Parliament Mykola Zhyk, who previously represented the Party of Regions, has died at the age of 48.

April 22, 12:07 PM • 13746 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62925 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39730 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12467 views

Reserve+ will now send notifications if a person liable for military service is wanted by the TCC - Ministry of Defense

04:39 PM • 17793 views
Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 39743 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 61190 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 62936 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

April 22, 07:51 AM • 154315 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 124623 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

03:52 PM • 12162 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 12477 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 45158 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 36929 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 82597 views
The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

OpenAI announced its readiness to buy the Chrome browser from Google

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

OpenAI is interested in acquiring the Chrome browser if a court orders Google to sell it as part of an antitrust review. Browser integration will create a user-friendly interface.

OpenAI announced its readiness to buy the Chrome browser from Google

OpenAI is interested in acquiring the Chrome browser if a court orders Google to sell it as part of an antitrust review. This was announced by the head of ChatGPT (OpenAI product) Nick Turley. He is quoted by Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

On Tuesday, April 22, ChatGPT chief Nick Turley was called by the Department of Justice to testify in a three-week trial to determine what changes Alphabet Inc. Google must make to its business after a federal judge ruled last year that the company monopolized the search market.

The head of ChatGPT said at the hearing that OpenAI would be interested in buying Google's Chrome browser if a federal court decided to spin it off into a separate company.

- writes the publication.

According to Turley, integrating the browser with the company's products would allow for a deeper and more user-friendly user interface, as well as expand access to artificial intelligence technologies. He stressed that OpenAI "would offer truly incredible opportunities" if it had access to its own browser platform.

According to Bloomberg, ChatGPT is already available as a Chrome extension, but OpenAI is having difficulty distributing its product, especially on Android devices. Buying the browser could significantly strengthen the company's position in the ecosystem of mobile and web services.

It is noted that the US Department of Justice is demanding that Google sell the Chrome browser, terminate exclusivity contracts and transfer some data to competitors. A decision in the antitrust case is expected by August and could set a precedent similar to the breakup of AT&T in the 1980s.

Let us remind you

In the US, the decisive stage of the antitrust process against Google, which has been found guilty of violations, has begun. The government is demanding radical measures, including the forced sale of the Chrome browser and other things.

"Please" and "thank you" from users for ChatGPT cost OpenAI "tens of millions of dollars"22.04.25, 15:29 • 3998 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Alphabet Inc.
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Google
