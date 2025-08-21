$41.360.10
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
August 20, 09:46 AM
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
August 20, 09:29 AM
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
August 20, 06:54 AM
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
August 19, 12:13 PM
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
August 19, 12:09 PM
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Online Self-Care Day, World Avatar Day, International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism: What is celebrated on August 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

August 21 marks several events, including No Cosmetics and Makeup Day, World Avatar Day, and International Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism. Also today is Poet's Day and Online Self-Care Day.

Online Self-Care Day, World Avatar Day, International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism: What is celebrated on August 21

Today, August 21, in many countries around the world, women and admirers of natural female beauty can join in celebrating No Cosmetics and Makeup Day, cinema lovers celebrate World Avatar Day, and today is also the International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism, writes UNN.

Online Self-Care Day

Today, events are held to mark Online Self-Care Day.

The event is dedicated to raising awareness about online risks for users and internet safety rules.

The origin of the holiday is not precisely known, but its celebration is gaining momentum thanks to online communities and proponents of a healthy lifestyle, who position it as a soft reboot of how we use the Internet every day. Articles encouraging conscious habits and small "digital adjustments" have helped spread this idea beyond narrow circles.

French trash streamer died during live broadcast after weeks of brutal trials20.08.25, 20:22 • 3164 views

No Cosmetics and Makeup Day

In many countries around the world, women and admirers of natural female beauty can join in celebrating No Cosmetics and Makeup Day. 

According to statistics, 44% of women feel insecure without daily makeup, and 14% are psychologically dependent on it.

In support of today's event, show business stars, actresses, models, and famous bloggers post their photos and videos without makeup to show that every woman's natural beauty is unique and inimitable.

TikTok's popular skincare routines have almost no effect - study09.06.25, 14:20 • 3104 views

World Avatar Day

Cinema lovers celebrate World Avatar Day on August 21.

It was on this day in 2009 that the first trailer for James Cameron's cult film "Avatar" was shown. "Avatar" grossed almost $2.8 billion at the box office and is currently the highest-grossing film. In 2022, the film "Avatar: The Way of Water" was released. The premiere of the third part of the franchise is scheduled for 2025.

In Sanskrit, avatar means descent. In Hindu philosophy, this term refers to the descent of a god from the spiritual world into mundane existence for a specific purpose.

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon04.04.25, 12:06 • 124987 views

Poet's Day

Also on August 21, Poet's Day can be celebrated. The event was founded in 1994 by British entrepreneur, publisher, and philanthropist William Sieghart.

Sieghart believed that there are many wonderful poets in the world whose poems, for one reason or another, never reach a wide audience. This day was established precisely for such poets.

Ukrainian poet and dissident Ihor Kalynets died in Lviv28.06.25, 17:07 • 4764 views

International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism

Today, August 21, the world celebrates the International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism. The date of commemoration was approved in 2017 by the UN General Assembly. 

The document emphasizes the need to protect the rights of victims and their families, as well as to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against terrorism. On this day, all people who have suffered from terrorism, whose lives have been changed or ended by terrorists, are remembered.

The purpose of such a date is to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism and those who have suffered from it, and to serve as an impetus for supporting them and promoting the protection and full realization of their rights and fundamental freedoms.

In the war against Ukraine, Russia has been resorting to methods of terror since 2014. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the use of terror as a method of warfare only intensified: this includes terror through torture, murder, rape, forced displacement of local population in the occupied territories, and the deportation of Ukrainian children to the aggressor country, which also has signs of genocide. This also includes systematic air and missile strikes on civilian and infrastructure facilities, and nuclear blackmail of the entire world using the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. All the destruction and suffering caused by Russia's terror are difficult to enumerate.

US Senators propose recognizing Russia and Belarus as state sponsors of terrorism due to abduction of Ukrainian children18.08.25, 05:03 • 36012 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society