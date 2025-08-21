Online Self-Care Day, World Avatar Day, International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism: What is celebrated on August 21

Today, August 21, in many countries around the world, women and admirers of natural female beauty can join in celebrating No Cosmetics and Makeup Day, cinema lovers celebrate World Avatar Day, and today is also the International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism, writes UNN.

Online Self-Care Day

Today, events are held to mark Online Self-Care Day.

The event is dedicated to raising awareness about online risks for users and internet safety rules.

The origin of the holiday is not precisely known, but its celebration is gaining momentum thanks to online communities and proponents of a healthy lifestyle, who position it as a soft reboot of how we use the Internet every day. Articles encouraging conscious habits and small "digital adjustments" have helped spread this idea beyond narrow circles.

No Cosmetics and Makeup Day

In many countries around the world, women and admirers of natural female beauty can join in celebrating No Cosmetics and Makeup Day.

According to statistics, 44% of women feel insecure without daily makeup, and 14% are psychologically dependent on it.

In support of today's event, show business stars, actresses, models, and famous bloggers post their photos and videos without makeup to show that every woman's natural beauty is unique and inimitable.

World Avatar Day

Cinema lovers celebrate World Avatar Day on August 21.

It was on this day in 2009 that the first trailer for James Cameron's cult film "Avatar" was shown. "Avatar" grossed almost $2.8 billion at the box office and is currently the highest-grossing film. In 2022, the film "Avatar: The Way of Water" was released. The premiere of the third part of the franchise is scheduled for 2025.

In Sanskrit, avatar means descent. In Hindu philosophy, this term refers to the descent of a god from the spiritual world into mundane existence for a specific purpose.

Poet's Day

Also on August 21, Poet's Day can be celebrated. The event was founded in 1994 by British entrepreneur, publisher, and philanthropist William Sieghart.

Sieghart believed that there are many wonderful poets in the world whose poems, for one reason or another, never reach a wide audience. This day was established precisely for such poets.

International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism

Today, August 21, the world celebrates the International Day of Remembrance and Commemoration of Victims of Terrorism. The date of commemoration was approved in 2017 by the UN General Assembly.

The document emphasizes the need to protect the rights of victims and their families, as well as to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against terrorism. On this day, all people who have suffered from terrorism, whose lives have been changed or ended by terrorists, are remembered.

The purpose of such a date is to pay tribute to the victims of terrorism and those who have suffered from it, and to serve as an impetus for supporting them and promoting the protection and full realization of their rights and fundamental freedoms.

In the war against Ukraine, Russia has been resorting to methods of terror since 2014. After the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the use of terror as a method of warfare only intensified: this includes terror through torture, murder, rape, forced displacement of local population in the occupied territories, and the deportation of Ukrainian children to the aggressor country, which also has signs of genocide. This also includes systematic air and missile strikes on civilian and infrastructure facilities, and nuclear blackmail of the entire world using the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. All the destruction and suffering caused by Russia's terror are difficult to enumerate.

